Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly became angry over a video game, strangled his wife, and reported to 911 that she was attempting suicide by strangling herself, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Rylan Ross Douglas, 21, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 16 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
The charge alleges that Douglas attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth.
According to court documents, at approximately 11:34 p.m. on June 5, Spearfish police were dispatched to the report of a female subject attempting suicide. The reporting party, Douglas, identified himself to dispatch as the female subject’s husband and allegedly stated the female subject was attempting to strangle herself with her own hands, but he was stopping her.
When police arrived, Douglas was in the living room of the apartment and the female subject was lying in bed in the bedroom, where a handgun was observed on the nightstand beside the bed. The handgun was allegedly loaded and chambered.
Douglas allegedly told police he and his wife got into a verbal argument over a video game.
He told police “I smacked her on the (expletive) because I wanted quiet.” Douglas alleged his wife began hitting him and he got on top of her to hold her down.
When police asked Douglas about the report that his wife was trying to commit suicide by strangling herself, he told police she placed her hands around her throat and that he held her down to stop her. He allegedly stated he knew she couldn’t really kill herself with her own hands.
Police asked Douglas if his wife ever made a statement about wanting to hurt herself, and Douglas said no.
Police observed a scratch on Douglas’s arm and a bruise on his eye. When police asked him how he got the injuries, he allegedly said it probably happened during the struggle with his wife. When police asked how he held her down, Douglas said he got on top of her. Douglas allegedly told police, “My hands probably did end up around her throat.”
Police then spoke with the female subject, who confirmed a verbal argument started while Douglas was playing a video game. The female allegedly told police Douglas got angry and broke his game controller. Police observed a broken game controller on the floor of the bedroom. The female subject allegedly told police Douglas then got on top of her and began to strangle her. She said she had difficulty breathing and became dizzy while his hands were squeezing around her throat. Police observed remarks on both sides of the female’s neck.
When police asked about Douglas’s injuries, the female stated she may have scratched him on the arm when he was on top of her. She said Douglas punched himself in the face before calling 911.
She denied ever attempting to strangle herself.
Douglas was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence and Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Douglas is free on $4,000 cash or surety.
Douglas is due back in court Aug. 24.
