Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man charged with assaulting a woman pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 30 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Matthew John Meyer, 46, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 16, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Meyer was also charged by information June 16, 2021 with simple assault against the same female victim, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
The allegations surround events that allegedly occurred May 23, 2021 in Lawrence County.
According to court documents, Meyer allegedly attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth.
Meyer is free on $5,000 cash or surety and is slated to appear in court again Aug. 18.
