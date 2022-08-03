Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft

DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, also of Spearfish, by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with: aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principle felony, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; and grand theft, more than $1,000, but less than or equal to $2,500, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on May 4, Lawrence County deputies were dispatched to a possible robbery near the Valley Corner gas station on the corner of Highway 14 and Evans Lane in Spearfish.
The investigation alleges that brothers Kaleb and Nathanial Baker went to their cousin’s house and told him to choose between them and the people he was hanging around. The male victim allegedly saw Kaleb getting into the victim’s pickup and steal a wallet, subwoofer, impact drill, and audio amplifier.
It is further alleged that the victim and Kaleb had an argument and then began fighting. Fists were reportedly thrown and they ended up wrestling on the ground. Nathanial allegedly kicked both the victim and Kaleb in the head in an attempt to break up the fight. Kaleb allegedly pulled a small handgun out of his sock and pointed it at the victim. The victim said the gun was pointed at his head,
Nathanial reportedly pushed Kaleb’s arms, holding the gun, down and stopped the altercation.
Before leaving, Kaleb allegedly picked up the victim’s phone, took it with him, and was later messaging the victim from the victim’s own messenger account.
A search warrant was conducted on Kaleb’s vehicle and house. The firearm and all the stolen items except the wallet were allegedly found.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Kaleb is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
Kaleb is slated to appear in court again Sept. 1.
