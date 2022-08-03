Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft

DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, also of Spearfish, by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with: aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principle felony, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; and grand theft, more than $1,000, but less than or equal to $2,500, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.

