Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, DUI, other charges

DEADWOOD — A local man who assaulted his girlfriend pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Benjamin Robert Borneman, 41, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, which allegedly occurred Jan. 30. The charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
He was also charged by information Jan. 31 with DUI and false reporting, both of which allegedly occurred Jan. 30 and both of which are Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, on Jan. 30 around 6 a.m., Spearfish police dispatch received a 911 call from Borneman, who allegedly advised his girlfriend stole his phone and was driving while intoxicated to her residence in Whitewood.
Dispatchers informed Whitewood officers of the incident.
A short while later, Whitewood police located the girlfriend and she was being given a ride home by a friend. The girlfriend alleged to police that she was assaulted, grabbed around the neck to the point of not being able to breathe, and locked in a bedroom by Borneman.
She allegedly had to break out of the room and wait in her vehicle for her friend to arrive.
Police advised the girlfriend, the alleged victim, had blood on her hands and nose along with bruising on her neck. The victim informed police she was in fear for her life and not able to leave the house.
Police obtained pictures of texts Borneman allegedly sent the victim talking about how he called the police on her. They were allegedly sent to her from the phone he claimed she stole.
When police responded to Borneman’s residence, the vehicle he originally reported the victim drove was parked in his driveway. No one answered the door when police knocked, and when police called Borneman’s cell phone, it would allegedly ring and then sent to voicemail manually. This was allegedly the same phone he claimed to be stolen and was texting the victim with while she was with police.
Police later located Borneman at the Exit 14 Phillips 66 and made contact with him. Police allegedly observed multiple indicators of impairment, along with the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. A PBT sample obtained from Borneman by police gave a reading of .198. When asked about the assault, Borneman allegedly advised police he was assaulted by his girlfriend. Police say his story had multiple inconsistencies. Police allegedly observed Borneman’s knuckles to be red and did not observe any injuries to his person which would be consistent with his claims of being assaulted.
Borneman was placed under arrest and transported to the Spearfish Police Department, where he field-tested positive for THC, the intoxicating agent in marijuana. Borneman was also allegedly found to be in possession of his cell phone, which was inconsistent with his claims of it being stolen by his girlfriend.
A search warrant was granted to search Borneman’s residence for evidence of the assault. While conducting the search, police allegedly found evidence to confirm the victim’s story.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Borneman is free on $10,000 cash or surety.
Borneman is due back in court March 29.
