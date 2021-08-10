Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, conspiracy

BELLE FOURCHE –– A Spearfish man was arraigned Wednesday in Butte County and pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy.
On June 8, a Butte County grand jury indicted Kjay Lee Culver, 30, on two counts of aggravated assault, each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $30,000, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
According to court documents, on May 3, Culver allegedly attempted by physical menace with a deadly weapon to put two men in fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Additionally, according to the indictment, Culver conspired with one or more persons to commit a crime.
Following his indictment, an arrest warrant for Culver was issued and he was taken into custody on June 11. On July 15, Culver bonded out of the Meade County Jail, where Butte County inmates are customarily held. Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michael Day ordered that Culver have no contact with the victims in this case.
On June 11, Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt filed a Part II Information filing moving to establish that Culver is a habitual offender due to his May 28, 2015, felony ingestion of a controlled substance conviction in Lawrence County, and his May 26, 2016, felony possession of a controlled substance conviction in Lawrence County.
According to South Dakota Codified Law, “if a defendant has been convicted of one or two prior felonies, in addition to the principal felony, the sentence for the principal felony shall be enhanced by changing the class of the principal felony to the next class which is more severe…”
In Culver’s case, for sentencing purposes, the charges could be enhanced from Class 3 felonies to Class 2 felonies, which would carry a maximum possible punishment of 25 years imprisonment in state penitentiary and a fine of up to $50,000 for each count.
At his Wednesday arraignment, Culver pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the habitual offender filing. He is scheduled to be back in court for a motions hearing on Sept. 8.
