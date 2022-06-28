Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, child abuse

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man, alleged to have punched a 3-year-old child in the face and dragged him up the stairs on his bike, later punching the child’s mother in the face, as well as causing her other injuries, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Darrell Damon Warner, 55, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with one count of aggravated assault domestic violence against a female victim; one count of aggravated assault against a male victim; and one count of child abuse against a 3-year-old victim, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Warner was also charged by information May 23 with two counts of simple assault domestic violence against a female victim, each a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on May 22 at approximately 11:41 a.m., Spearfish police dispatch received an abandoned 911 call. The caller called back and informed dispatch there was an intoxicated male trying to drag a kid up the stairs on his bike. The call was dropped and the caller called back and alleged the male punched him in the face and had a knife. The caller stated they were at 820 S. 34th St., the Foothill Apartments.
Police responded and made contact with the caller, who stated he saw the male, later identified as Warner, dragging the child up the stairs while he was on his bike. The caller alleged he saw Warner punch the child in the face with a closed fist. The caller said he then went over to confront Warner and Warner told him to leave. Warner then allegedly punched the caller in the face. The caller’s roommate stated he went over and punched Warner and reportedly saw a knife in his back pocket. The caller and his roommate retreated inside their apartment and a short while later Warner allegedly came over and was banging on the door with the knife in his hand, kicking the door several times.
Police allegedly heard yelling and banging coming from the apartment Waner was in. A female came to the door and police immediately observed bruising to her face, arms, and legs. Police advised the female to exit the apartment, but she reportedly appeared panicked and did not move. Police made entry inside the apartment and allegedly saw the child sitting on the couch and observed bruising on the left side of his face. Police made contact with Warner who reportedly had a large, fixed blade knife in his back pocket. Warner was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. While being placed in handcuffs, Warner allegedly moved his hand to where the knife had been. The knife had been removed by another officer on scene prior to handcuffing and without Warner’s knowledge. Police say Warner appeared intoxicated and the smell of a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was reportedly coming from his person.
Police reportedly determined from an interview with the alleged female victim that she and Warner had an argument the night before and Warner punched her, knocked her out, and then got on top of her and started to strangle her. The female victim said she got upset when she heard her child crying when he came back in from outside and confronted Warner about it. Warner then allegedly punched her in the face. Warner was in a romantic relationship with the female victim and lived with her. Police reportedly saw bruising on the female victim’s face, arms, legs, and back. She was transported by EMS to the hospital for her injuries.
Court documents indicate Warner has previously been convicted of four felonies: keep place for use or sale of controlled drug or substance July 22, 2013 in Lyman County; possession of a controlled substance in Texas, 259th District Court Conroe April 21, 2014; third-degree burglary in Minnehaha County, May 2, 2016; and possession of a controlled drug or substance Oct. 5, 2016 in Yankton. Because he has been convicted of three or more prior felonies, the punishment on the principal felony in this case is enhanced two levels from a Class 3 felony to a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Warner is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Warner is due back in court July 19.
