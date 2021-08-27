Spearfish man facing drug, child porn charges pleads not guilty to assault charges

DEADWOOD — A local man already facing multiple drug and child pornography charges dating back to 2020 pleaded not guilty before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer to additional charges racked up more recently.
Yamni Deon Lee Sangrait, 21, of Spearfish, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 11 and charged with one count of aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on July 31 just before 10:25 p.m. Spearfish police received a report of an assault that occurred at 353 Hillsview Rd., Lot 6.
Police responded and learned that Sangrait had allegedly physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend allegedly told police Sangrait had thrown her against the wall of the residence, threatened to kill her, and started to strangle her to a point where the victim was having trouble breathing. Two witnesses allegedly told police they saw Sangrait strangling the victim after hearing a verbal argument between the two and stopped it from continuing. Police allegedly observed red marks around the victim’s neck where she alleged Sangraaait strangled her.
Police spoke with Sangrait, who allegedly advised he did not remember what happened and was not willing to speak with them. Sangrait was placed under arrest.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Sangrait is free on $1,000 cash bond.
Sangrait is due back in court Sept. 23.
In a separate case that is still being adjudicated, Sangrait was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 27, 2020 and charged with: possession of more than once ounce, but less than one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute, hash oil, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of child pornography in the form of a photo, a Class 4 felony; possession of child pornography in the form of a short video, a Class 4 felony.
Court documents say the drug charges allegedly occurred between the fall of 2019 through February 2020, while the child pornography charges allegedly occurred in February 2020.
