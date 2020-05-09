Spearfish man dies after jumping off I-90 bridge

STURGIS — A 72-year-old Spearfish man died Friday afternoon of an apparent suicide after jumping off the overpass bridge at Interstate 90 Exit 37.
Motorists traveling along the eastbound lane of I-90 called law enforcement about a man lying on the roadway about 2:20 p.m.
Meade County Deputy Caleb Deyo said the man was transported to Monument Health ER in Sturgis where he later died.
“It is believed at this time that the man took his own life by jumping off of the bridge and onto the interstate,” Deyo said in a prepared news release.
Several vehicles blocked the lanes of the interstate under the overpass bridge. Before law enforcement arrived, civilians took it upon themselves to direct traffic off the interstate onto Exit 37 and back on the interstate via the on-ramp on the other side.
Two ambulances from Sturgis were on scene as well as Meade County deputies and South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Deyo said the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.