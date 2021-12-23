Spearfish man charged with ‘terrorist threat’ after starting fire in apartment

SPEARFISH — A fire at an apartment building on Ryan Road last Friday sparked multiple charges for Max Dice, Jr., of Spearfish who allegedly admitted to starting it, including reckless burning or exploding, failure to control or report dangerous fire, obstructing an officer, jailer, or firefighter, and terrorist threat according to police.
“Dice told me that he was cooking methamphetamine and that started the fire,” wrote Verla Little, in her police report. “Dice told me there were additional chemicals in the apartment. Dice then told us there were also explosives in the apartment and the whole thing was going to blow up. … creating a terroristic threat.”
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said the threat of chemicals and explosives caused responders to lose precious time taking the necessary precautions, thus incurring the obstruction charge.
“Anytime we hear that, you have to slow down and look at the situation a little different,” losing critical response time, he said.
“That caused issues for us. It caused issues for the fire department, worrying about safety and concerns like that,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs added.
After knocking the fire down, firefighters from Spearfish and Belle Fourche were able to cautiously enter the apartment, and upon investigation, found no evidence of chemicals or explosives.
In her report, officer Little said that Dice admitted to burning a photo that belonged to his wife, which started the fire.
“Dice admitted to intentionally starting the fire which recklessly placed numerous people in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” Little’s repot read. “Dice had his cellphone on his possession and did not call for help.”
Those factors are what led to the reckless burning and failure to control or report, charges.
According to the report, Dice was taken to the Spearfish Police department and given a preliminary breath test, which resulted in 0.252% alcohol level. He was taken to a holding cell, but had to be removed when he allegedly smeared feces on the camera and door window of the cell.
Two other officers entered the cell to get Dice and transport him to the Lawrence County Jail at around 4:55 p.m., and found that Dice had attempted to strangle himself with the tie string from his hoodie, according to the report.
Spearfish Ambulance Service was called to evaluate Dice, who said he had taken pills while in the holding cell, despite having been searched prior to booking.
Dice was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital and after being medically cleared, was taken to the Lawrence County jail to await trial.
At press time, Police Chief Jacobs said he didn’t know if Dice had been able to bond out of holding.
The fire caused by Dice displaced 22 people from their homes on Friday. Several are still without a home for the holidays.
Due to smoke damage to the building where the fire originated, the Red Cross was working with the displaced residents Friday evening. Preliminary damages are estimated to be approximately $100,000 in structural damages and approximately $100,000 in damages to the contents of the building.
“We thank all of the local employers for allowing our volunteer firefighters to be away from work to respond to these fires, as well as our fellow first responders at our partner agencies, the Public Works Department, Red Cross, and all of the people supporting those displaced by these fires,” Ladson said. “We so appreciate the way the community supports us and its own.”
