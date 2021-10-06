Spearfish man arrested following high-speed pursuit

SPEARFISH — A Spearfish man was arrested Saturday on aggravated eluding and other traffic charges after he led police on a lengthy and high-speed pursuit in which speeds reached at least 115 mph.
According to court documents, at approximately 4:45 p.m. South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Todd Albertson was on McGuigan Road. Near Interstate 90 he said he observed one vehicle in front of him waiting to turn left enter I-90 at Exit 8. Albertson said he saw a blue motorcycle traveling north on McGuigan Road approaching the same intersection. The motorcycle, later identified as a 1986 Suzuki driven by Jason Evans, 38, moved into the right turn lane and allegedly failed to signal. The motorcycle rapidly accelerated up the on ramp onto I-90. Albertson said he observed the motorcycle move into the passing lane without signaling, pass a semi truck and trailer, move back into the right-hand lane without signaling, and take the Exit 10 eastbound offramp without signaling. As a motorcycle slowed behind other traffic on the offramp and approach Highway 85, Albertson activated his emergency lights.
Evans allegedly waved back at him, veered toward the shoulder, and then passed several vehicles stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle failed to stop, turned left onto Highway 85 and took off rapidly. Albertson initiated a pursuit and speeds reached over 100 mph on Highway 85 in a 65-mile-an-hour zone. The motorcycle then turned left onto Camp Comfort Road, which is a gravel road, and continued to flee at more than 90 mph. It passed two vehicles on the left. failed to stop at the stop sign, and then turned south onto Old Belle Road. As the pursuit approached Ward Avenue, a 35 mph-zone, the motorcycle was traveling at more than 90 mph. It failed to stop at the intersection of McGwigan Road and West Highway 14, turned right onto Highway 14, which is a 55-mph-zone, and continued to flee the motorcycle speed was clocked at at least 115 mph. Evans drove around a road closed sign, and continued on to near McNenny Road where construction equipment blocked the road before making a U-turn and traveling east on Highway 14 speeds in excess of 115.
Evans fled south on Hillview Road, driving on the wrong side of the road several times to negotiate curves. As a pursuit continued on Hillsview Road, the motorcycle passed two vehicles in a no passing zone. As the motorcycle approach the intersection of hills view and McGuigan it failed to stop and blew through the intersection. It continued east on Hillsview into Spearfish city limits at more than 90 mph in a 35-mph zone. It turned left onto Sugar Creek Court Place which is a neighborhood, turn left on Farmdale Lane, make a quick U-turn and then left Sugar Creek Place. It then traveled on north on Upper Valley Road. The speed zone there is 30 mph however the motorcycle was allegedly traveling more than 80 mph. The motorcycle turned back onto Highway 14 traveled both on and off road before going back down Upper Valley Road. It turned into the back yard of the residence at 390 Upper Valley Rd. Trooper Paige Erickson and Spearfish Police Officer Samantha Rosenau located to the motorcycle abandoned near the backdoor that lead into a walkout basement. Polce set a perimeter and called for the rider of the motorcycle to come out. Evans came out and was arrested without further incident.
Evans allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license nor a motorcycle endorsement. He said the motorcycle had no insurance but was registered to him. Police noted that during the pursuit Evans was wearing a large black backpack, however when he exited the residence he did not have the backpack.
He was charged with aggravated eluding, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violations, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing in a no passing zone, crossing a physical barrier or median, illegal U-turns, driving without a valid license or permit, and other traffic violations.
Aggravated eluding is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. The other charges are all misdemeanors.
