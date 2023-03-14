SPEARFISH — Spearfish has agreed to donate $10,000 to a regional water study.
As previously reported in the Pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Chapman, executive director of Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS), presented an overview to city council at the study session meeting Jan. 11, on the water project the organization is working on, and encouraged Spearfish to join.
In the agenda for the city council meeting March 6, WDRWS is described as a “non-profit incorporated in September 2021 to focus on future water resources for western South Dakota.” The system’s goal is to take water from the Missouri River, and use it in western South Dakota.
Spearfish Public Works Director, Nick Broyles, is on the board of directors for this system, and has to pay annual dues in the amount of $1,500.
Although use of this system is a ways down the line for the city, council members were encouraged to approve a commitment of $10,000 to WDRWS, so it can be utilized down the line. Part of this commitment will be used to pay for the first year of dues for Broyles.
“This is for joining forces with, I guess, western South Dakota communities that are looking to be a part of this project down the road.” Mayor John Senden said at the March 1 study session meeting.
Councilman Marty Clark was hesitant about the amount of money on the line, saying he wasn’t sure if he felt comfortable telling citizens of Spearfish he agreed to commit the large sum of money.
“I have a tough time. I can justify Nick’s time on the board, and his entry fee or whatever it is for the water plan, but I have a tough time stomaching that we tell some people that we’re not gonna donate to their cause here in town, but yet, we’ve got a deal here to donate $10,000 to that water plan.” Clark said.
He then offered up the idea of holding a luncheon for the group.
Broyles acknowledged Clark’s concerns, and told him that east river has a very similar system, Lewis and Clark, that has been in use for around 30 years.
“I appreciate Marty’s perspective, I do, you guys (council) have really hard decisions to make.” Broyles said. “There was a really compelling presentation that I participated in, or I observed, at their annual meeting … last fall, and almost without exception, everybody that chose not to participate in the Lewis and Clark district … have a lot of regret, they wish they would have.”
At the city council meeting March 6, Broyles listed the 10 districts, town, and cities that are already a part of the system that included: Western Dakota Water Development District, West River Water Development District, city of New Underwood, city of Box Elder and city of Rapid City.
Council approved the commitment of $10,000, 5-1, with Clark in sole opposition.
