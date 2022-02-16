Spearfish makes a splash at the Capitol

PIERRE — For the first time in almost a decade, a group from Spearfish descended on the state Capitol in Pierre to advocate for Black Hills State University with the legislature and put Spearfish at the forefront of state lawmakers’ minds.
“We’re here to showcase Spearfish and the university,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the entities responsible for organizing the trip. “It’s been about eight to 10 years since we’ve taken a bus-load to Pierre.”
Barth said the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Spearfish, and Spearfish Economic Development Corporation, along with community donors had been planning a group trip for the 2021 legislative session, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, that plan fizzled out. But with renewed vigor, caused by a call to action from Sen. Ryan Maher during a community meeting regarding university funding, last September, the trip was back on for the 2022 session.
“That’s a lot about what it’s about, all of the different legislative matters that effect the success of Spearfish – workforce, the university, education, tourism,” said Mistie Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish. “So we want to make sure that we, number on, show them appreciation for what they have done and continue to do for us, and then visit about some things that perhaps are of a more urgent matter.”
The trip consisted of presentations from representatives from the South Dakota Board of Regents, Department of Education, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and Department of Tourism, as well as lunch with local legislators, listening session on the House and Senate floors, and a photo op with Gov. Kristi Noem on the Capitol Rotunda stairs.
“I think its’ important to stay front-of-mind. It’s a lot more personable then to send someone an email for a cause,” Barth said. “Ninety percent of communication is non-verbal, so it’s a lot more effective face-to-face.”
“I think that’s what sets Spearfish apart is the willingness to advocate and also to be gracious, I think that’s important and we need both side of that today,” Caldwell added.
