SPEARFISH – In October, the Spearfish City Council discussed moving forward with a sealed bid auction for a new package liquor license available from the state since 2016.
“This is an ‘off-sale’ license, so it would not allow any consumption on the physical premises of the property,” explained Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle De Neui during the council’s Oct. 12 study session. “These are regulated by the state based on our population, so based on the population of Spearfish we have one more that we could issue.”
De Neui explained that in 2016, the city was issued two off-sale liquor licenses by the state, but council at the time decided to only put one of those licenses out for bid.
“The last time we had a license open we did receive a lot of public input from existing license holders … about whether they would like more market competition,” she said. “Pretty heavy on the ‘nay’ side.”
The second license was recently rediscovered when Nick Caton, owner and executive chef at Killian’s Food & Drinks in Spearfish, started looking into opening a new liquor store in town.
“I started the inquiry because I just wanted to know the process,” Caton explained during the October meeting. “I had a location that I was thinking, and it’s turned out that that location is banned from having any solo liquor sales.”
Although Caton said he’s no longer seeking the license, at least for the location he mentioned, he still feels the option to have it out in the community holds validity. The council agreed, and during its Nov. 7 meeting, set a bid opening for the license for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, with a minimum bid of $100,000.
For more information on the bidding process, contact the Spearfish Finance Office by calling (605) 642-1325.
