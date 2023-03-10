SPEARFISH — A new liquor license is for sale once again in Spearfish.
Spearfish City Council agreed at its meeting Monday, to put an off-sale package liquor license up for bids, once again.
The license has had quite a backstory, starting its journey in 2016, when the state issues two off-sale liquor licenses to the city. At the time, the city decided to only release one for bids.
In October 2022, due to an inquiry about the license, city council decided to put it up for bid at a minimum of $100,000.
“The last time we had a license open we did receive a lot of public input from existing license holders … about whether that would like more market competition,” Finance Officer Michelle De Neui said at the Oct. 12 study session meeting. “Pretty heavy on the ‘nay’ side.”
Similar to the last time a license opened, license holders expressed opposition when the license was open for bids.
In a letter dated Nov. 25, 2022, local off-sale license holders Allison McDaniel, of Grant Street Liquor; Kelly Deis, of Phillips 66 and Speedy Mart; Marcus Dacar, of Cenex; and Teresa Krier, of Party Time and Queen City Liquor, wrote the city expressing their concern for the license up for bid.
At the city council meeting Dec. 5, council rejected all bids for the license. De Neui told the Pioneer previously, that this decision came from the only bid received being $50,000. The decision had nothing to do with the letter for current license holders.
The license was brought forward once again at the March 1 study session, where council agreed to put it back up for a minimum $100,000 bid. It was not approved until the city council meeting Monday.
“The one person that submitted the bid that was rejected, still expressed interest in having the license available, and so we discussed it a little bit at the study session last week, and the recommendation was to put it back out, keeping the minimum bid of the $100,000.” De Neui said at council.
The license will be available for bid opening on April 5, at 10 a.m., with a minimum bid of $100,000.
After council’s decision to re-release the license, the Pioneer reached out to existing license holders Krier and McDaniel. Krier said she had nothing to say at this time, and McDaniel was not available for comment.
Currently, there are nine off-sale licenses issued and in use in the city of Spearfish.
