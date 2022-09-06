Spearfish library receives reading machine donation

SPEARFISH — Library patrons who suffer from vision impairment now have a new way to read.
Amber Wilde, director of the Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish, said the library now has a machine that will project written documents on to a screen to be enlarged or manipulated to improve readability. Additionally, the machine has a function that can read aloud any text that is presented in front of its camera. The Merlin Elite Pro was a special donation by the family of Albert David Frye, who had received it from the Veterans Affairs as an assistive device to help him with low vision.
“This will actually read the text from somebody’s mail, a book, the newspaper or whatever,” Wilde said. “They can put headphones on and actually control it, so it can be read aloud to them. It can recognize different languages and read them out loud, but not translate or anything.”
Frye’s family donated the device earlier this summer, when library staff was busy with the Summer Reading Program and other activities. Wilde said she just recently was able to get the machine set up in a visible location, that is easily accessible. Patrons should ask library staff to provide necessary instruction to properly use the machine. But after initial instructions, Wilde said it’s a pretty easy and very helpful device.
“I think it’s a great resource,” Wilde said, adding that she is very grateful to the Frye family for their donation. “It’s not an inexpensive machine. I don’t think it will be something in really high demand, but I think there is some need for it. I think it will be nice for people who just need assistance reading their mail. That’s not something you want just anybody doing. If you have some vision issues, that’s not something you can control. They can bring their mail in and either have it read to them through the headphones, or view it right there. If they don’t have access to the newspaper, they can read the newspaper in large print. I think there is definitely a potential use for it, it’s just a matter of the individuals who need it getting here.”
