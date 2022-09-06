Spearfish library receives reading machine donation

SPEARFISH — Library patrons who suffer from vision impairment now have a new way to read.

Amber Wilde, director of the Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish, said the library now has a machine that will project written documents on to a screen to be enlarged or manipulated to improve readability. Additionally, the machine has a function that can read aloud any text that is presented in front of its camera. The Merlin Elite Pro was a special donation by the family of Albert David Frye, who had received it from the Veterans Affairs as an assistive device to help him with low vision.

