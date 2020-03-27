SPEARFISH — Spearfish officials have decided to join forces with other cities in the Black Hills and take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19 before it hits.
“The Northern Hills really needs to act as one because we travel between our cities so frequently and daily,” said Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke during a special council meeting held Wednesday via teleconference.
Boke explained to the council that there has been anecdotal evidence of people traveling to the Hills from other areas of the country, some of them COVID hot spots, to gather and take advantage of our businesses remaining open. Boke said each town will have to close its doors to patrons for the time being in order to stop the potential spread of the virus.
“People will go to the next town to find the next open place … and that is not protecting our citizenry, it’s not protecting our health care system, and that is why we drew this up,” she said referring to Ordinance 1314, which orders mandatory closures throughout the city.
The ordinance says that restaurants, bars, and similar areas that offer on-site consumption of food and beverages must close that portion of their business. They will still be able to serve customers through take-out, curbside pick up, delivery, drive-thru options. This includes vaping and tobacco shops. The ordinance will not apply to retail businesses and other off-site consumer outlets such as grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries. Health care facilities and emergency and crisis shelters will also remain open. Recreational facilities such as gyms, movie theaters, casinos, and bowling alleys must close.
“The ordinance would be in effect for 30 days, but the closures are for two weeks,” Ashley McDonald, Spearfish city attorney explained. “That gives council the ability to reassess at that time and determine whether they want to continue on with the closures.”
Boke said the decision to adopt the ordinance was come to lightly by her or her staff, and that the choice to act now could help mitigate the virus’ impact on our community in the future. City administrator Mike Harmon agreed with the mayor’s statement and shared what they’ve learned from talking with state officials.
“Our peak infection rate will occur around mid May,” he said. “What the state is telling us is that we can expect around 30% of our population to be infected with COVID-19 and of those 30%, 20% will require hospitalization.”
The council unanimously agreed with and accepted the first reading of the ordinance sighting that in order to remain healthy, local governments must remain proactive.
In addition to the new ordinance, Harmon gave a brief update to the council about the ongoing communication efforts between city hall, Black Hills State, the Spearfish School District, and Monument Health. He also announced the city’s plan to convert the Grace Balloch Memorial Library into a staging ground for picking up and dropping off supplies.
“They’re going to be that clearing house that coordinates those volunteer activities and the volunteer requests,” Harmon said.
The city will be making those efforts known as events unfold.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of work done by city staff and I want to thank them for that and thank them for their expertise inside of each one of their positions,” Boke said.
There will be another special meeting held via teleconference at 4 p.m. March 31 to discuss and vote on Ordinance 1314. Members of the public are invited to call in with their comments, or comments can be emailed to city officials to be read during the meeting.
“We do not walk forward with fear,” Boke addressed. “We are not making decisions based on fear, we are making decisions based on the information we have and how to move forward and how to protect the citizenry. There is urgency, but it is not based on panic or fear.
