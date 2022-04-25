Spearfish issues honors

SPEARFISH — As one of her final acts as mayor of Spearfish, Dana Boke read two proclamations during Monday’s city council meetings-one declaring April 29 “Arbor Day,” and the other declaring May 1-7 as “National Travel and Tourism Week” in the city of Spearfish.
“Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business area, and beautify out community, and … trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal,” Boke said.
The proclamation was a requirement for the city to maintain its “Tree City USA” status, which it has held for 39 years.
Boke also declared May 1-7, “National Travel and Tourism Week” in Spearfish.
“Businesses and workers in the travel industry were some of the first and hardest hit by the economic crisis resulting from coronavirus, but one of the first to recover economically through the benefits of open travel in South Dakota,” Boke read. “The spirit of travel and hospitality remains the enduring character of the travel industry and Spearfish, South Dakota.”
Mistie Caldwell, executive director and Kyler Flock, director of marketing with Visit Spearfish were both at the meeting to accept the mayoral proclamation.
“First off we just wanted to say thank you for you guys accepting this and understanding the importance of travel and tourism, it means a lot to my team and my staff,” Flock said.
Flock also announced that there would be an open house event at Visit Spearfish on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to commemorate National Travel and Tourism Week.
Boke, who did not seek re-election, will leave office on May 2, when John Senden is sworn in as Mayor.
