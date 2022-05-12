Spearfish holds first combined committee meeting

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council held its first combined committee study session Wednesday in an effort to cut down on meeting times and streamline information gathering among councilmembers.
In March, the Spearfish City Council voted to combine its Public Works, Legal, Finance, and Public Safety committee meetings into a single weekly study session. The sessions will be used to present agenda items to the full council for discussion, without requiring any action.
“It’s information gathering and an agenda review,” Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald, explained in a previous interview with the Pioneer.
McDonald said the new format would also let city staff present items to the council that are still in the preliminary stages of development.
“There are things that we want to daylight to the council that aren’t necessarily ready … for them to make a final determination on, but we want to give them some information ahead of time,” she said.
The full council meets on the first and third Mondays of the month. Prior to the change, the committees met the week before with Public Works meeting on Tuesdays and Legal, Finance, and Public Safety meeting on Wednesdays with three members of council participating in each.
“There’s times when there’s things on the Legal, Finance, and Public Safety agenda that I would like to discuss,” said Councilman Dan Hodgs, who sits on the Public Works Committee in March.
The new study sessions will follow a similar schedule, but will only meet one day of the alternate week. Like in previous committee meetings, the council members will not make final determinations, but will make recommendations to either move agenda items forward to regular council sessions, ask for more information, or halt the item all together.
At its first combined meeting Wednesday, it was decided that each session would end with a time of public comment in order to give the community the opportunity to voice its opinion on matters which will be discussed at the next regularly scheduled council meetings.
To stay up to date on council meeting and study session schedules, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/agendacenter.
