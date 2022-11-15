SPEARFISH — For the fourth time, Spearfish officials and community members gathered together to discuss the state of the community on Nov. 10.
Opening up the event, was Mayor John Senden.
During his presentation, Senden focused mainly of topics such as: community growth, 2023 budget outlook, the Public Works Department, Sky Ridge Development, and Parks & Recreation.
“We’ve had the pedal to the metal in Spearfish.” Senden said. “This is the year that Spearfish could hit $100 million in building projects, which is phenomenal.”
In October, the city was almost at $89 million in building project valuations. And, in 2020, the city had 109 home builds, with an average cost of $311,000. In 2021, the city had 131 home builds, with an average cost of $392,000.
Senden said that these growth factors are due to inflation, low interest rates, an “attractive post-COVID market,” and the desire to live in western South Dakota.
“That’s been a theme since I moved here in 1996. People want to come and live in Spearfish, and we all know why. Because it’s a beautiful area, and we value it greatly.” Senden said.
The Public Works Department has been keeping busy this year with a variety of work around town including Sandstone Hills Drive, which is mostly open now, keeping up with water demands this summer, completion of the rec center parking lot paving and striping taking place this week, and the Exit 17 lift station construction beginning.
Senden then discussed the Sky Ridge Development saying that the development currently has 14 residents, 15 homes are under construction, and another 10 lots have been transferred to Dream Design, Inc. to begin additional home construction.
“We will build 140 homes out there.” Senden said.
The Sky Ridge Sports Complex will include six soccer fields, four softball fields, and a mountain bike park, along with many outdoor activities and amenities.
Senden said they hope to have the 2025 state softball tournament held there.
“That will be a nice way to start utilizing that as a revenue source for the community, not only just as an investment.” Senden said. “Hoping to play sports out there in 2024, we’ll be seeding and watering heavily next year, to make sure that the fields are in great condition.”
The city also has a total of 30 projects included in the parks and rec budget, ranging in size and cost. Main projects include the skate park, Evans Park, and the continuation of the bike path.
Senden wrapped up his presentation by encouraging citizens to reach out to city officials and check out the city website to stay updated on everything going on.
Black Hills State University
BHSU President Dr. Laurie Nichols updated the crowd on the university happenings.
She started her presentation by showing an economic impact study done in 2021, which showed that BHSU generated $135.9 million in economic impact that year, and supplied more than 1,000 jobs.
In terms of enrollment high points this fall, BHSU has seen a 10% increase in retention, increase in incoming freshmen (452 to 481), and a 96% residence hall occupancy.
“Our goal, (as) we get more stabilized, is, year in and year out, to have 500 incoming freshmen come to BH every fall.” Nichols said.
The university’s overall enrollment rate went down, which Nichols said they need to work on, but the enrollment on the Spearfish campus had increased.
Nichols said the university is a year and a half into implementing their 10-year strategic enrollment plan. Currently the school is doing well with recruitment, retention, and scholarships.
“I’m really pleased with the work that’s gone on with scholarships.” Nichols said. “I think we’re in a much better place there.”
This year, Nichols said BHSU will be going through a 10-year comprehensive accreditation review created by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
“This accreditation is necessary for us to accept federal dollars, and to award federal financial aid to our students. In other words, it’s critical that we receive HLC accreditation.” Nichols said.
The self-study for the review is due March 20, 2023, and the HLC will visit campus from April 17-19, 2023.
The university will be adding another specialization to their business administration program: Health Services Administration.
“Graduates that come from this particular program will be especially well prepared to work in the health care sector as managers and CFO’s of hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and the like.” Nichols said, mentioning that the program will start next fall.
In Spring 2023, the university’s new five-year strategic plan will be implemented.
Nichols concluded her presentation with a summary of facility projects that are taking place in upcoming years.
Currently, BHSU is almost two years into their $10 million library renovation.
“We gutted it, and completely re-built the library inside of those four walls, and did a small addition to it as well.” Nichols said. “And the good news is, we’re moving back in now.”
The other project is the West River Health Science Center, which is located in Rapid City, and just getting off the ground.
“This is a project to expand the institution’s mission in Rapid City, to include a really strong healthcare component. Something we really have not had before.” Nichols said.
The center will be implementing a two-plus-two program, which includes BHSU offering two years of a pre-nursing program, and then moving on to SDSU’s bachelor of nursing program offered in Rapid City.
BHSU will undergo a $15 million project to add a new wing to the center in Rapid City, in order to implement the program.
Spearfish School District
Spearfish School District’s Superintendent Kirk Easton let everyone know about changes happening in the district.
He said he likes to discuss the district’s mission, vision, and guiding values every year during strategic planning to decide whether or not anything needs to be changed or looked at.
“I think that they’re very well grounded in conversation and what we believe in our community and in our district. And, they help guide our decisions on a day-to-day basis.” Easton said about the mission and values of the district.
Easton also discussed enrollment in the schools in recent years, noting that the 2020-2021 school year was lower than other years (2361 students) due to the pandemic. This year, they gained 22 students compared to the 2021-2022 school year.
“That enrollment growth of 20-30 students every year is just perfect for us. We don’t want to see that decline in enrollment, but we also don’t want to see 100-150 (students), where we’re reacting in hiring teachers late, or we’re at building capacities, and we’re not sure quite what to do.” Easton said.
Currently, the freshmen and sophomore classes are the biggest in terms of enrollment, having 451 students combined.
Showing average test scores, it was noted that Spearfish continues to perform better than the state average. The average ACT score for Spearfish is 22.6, the state’s is 21.5, and the national average is 19.6.
“I believe we do very, very well preparing kids for life beyond the high school, and certainly academically.” Easton said.
Currently, the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center for students is under construction.
“I think the population that we’ve missed out on at times are those kids that maybe are not going to go on to a post-secondary university or technical school. Or maybe even need some exposure to decide what they’re going to pursue.” Easton said.
The center will not only expand current programs, it will add new ones including family and consumer science, medical sciences, building trades (plumbers, electricians, framers, etc.), and automotive technology.
“We have an indoor shop that we’ll build a governor-sized home or cabin, whatever it may be, expose kids to at least the residential side of things.” Easton said.
The cost of the building came out to be a little over $15 million, with roughly $500,000 in contingency.
Easton finished by telling the crowd that West Elementary is 65 years old.
“It’s getting to a point where either we need to renovate it, or replace it.” Easton said.
The board is currently working with an architectural firm to design a new elementary in order to decide what they want to do.
Monument Health
The final speaker at the luncheon was Thomas Worsley, President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets.
Worsley opened his speech with the five priorities of Monument Health: deliver high-quality care, provide a caring experience, be a great place to work, impact our communities, and be here for generations to come.
He then talked about the turnover in the healthcare industry.
“The industry for healthcare tends to be about 20% turnover every year. And, Spearfish, we have had the opportunity and luxury of being under that number.” Worsley said. “A lot of our time and energy has to do with recruiting and retaining staff.”
Monument Health has partnered with BHSU to double the size of the nursing program at the new West River Health Science Center.
“We have been able to work with Black Hills State on a medical assistance program.” Worsley said. “That has been great for a number of our staff.”
Worsley discussed imaging and laboratory updates, telling the crowd that the Spearfish hospital now has 3-D mammography technology.
“The great thing about that is that it’s early detection for breast cancer.” Worsley said.
The hospital also has new allergy testing, which reduces the amount of outsourcing they have to do out of Rapid City.
“One thing that we’re going to be doing is providing that allergy testing for all of Monument Health.” Worsley said. “We’re going to be the hub for that allergy testing.”
Monument Health has also received a Center of Excellence award from the American College of Surgeons. Worsley said they are the only program west of the river to receive this.
Monument Health is currently working on expanding their facilities, in order to cater to the population growth they’ve seen in recent years.
These expansion projects include the Spearfish hospital, which will see eight operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms, 15 medical-surgical inpatient rooms, two ICU rooms, and 12 emergency department exam rooms.
“The real focus of our project is gonna be the emergency department.” Worsley said.
He continued, saying the emergency department has been, “woefully undersized” for a long time now, and this expansion project is much needed.
They are funding the project through a capital campaign, with a plan to raise $6 million. So far, they have raised $3.5 million.
