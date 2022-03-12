Spearfish High School Speech & Debate team brings home 7th state title

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Speech and Debate team has earned their seventh consecutive state championship.
Every student who competed brought home medals from the tournament that was held in Harrisburg, S.D., and some students earned multiple medals. Individual awards went to Max Ensor, Cadence Jones, Halle Fjelland and Halli Rabenberg as co-champions in public forum debate; first place to Ensor for original oratory; first place to Fjelland for informative speaking; second place to Rabenberg for informative speaking; second place to Sam King for international extemp; third place to Will Becker for domestic extemp; third place to Sam King for Lincoln-Douglas debate; third place to Ava Gooch for international extemp; fifth place to Cadence Jones for Domestic Extemp; sixth place to foreign exchange student Sofia Dalforte for original oratory; and quarterfinalist for Lincoln-Douglas debate, Ava Gooch. Alternates who provided support for the team included Maria Eisenbraun, Clay Donovan, and Donald Werner.
Head coach Robert Speirs said he attributes the success to the hard work and positive example of last year’s returning state champions and upper classmen. A coach who has always emphasized the life skills that effective speaking and communication have to offer, as well as the importance of family and community, Speirs said he is very proud of his team and the lessons they learned.
“Our team philosophy has always been that the competitions and awards are of little value in comparison to the speaking skills they produce that will help provide for our families and communities,” he said. “The friendships and competitive edge you gain by spending years rubbing shoulders with the best and brightest students in your school will last far beyond the championships. To win this one, I just got out of the way of the returning State Champions from last season and let Halli, Halle, and Max show all of the others how it was done. Boy did they perform.”
Speirs gave credit to his assistant coaches Alyssa Walters and Kristin Meunier, for their hard work with the kids. Community support, Speirs said, was also vital to the team’s success, with more than 500 community members on the list of volunteer judges and supporters.
“Without the fantastic educations provided by our entire school staff and the hours of judging provided by our community judges there would not have been a single state championship, let alone a seventh,” he said.
Walters said Speirs’ emphasis on life skills in speech and debate shines through with the team that has achieved so much success.
“Mr. Speirs has always worked to teach our team that debate is not the most important thing in life,” she said. “Other things should take priority, things like family. This has resulted in great debate/life balance for our students. We also believe that debate is about much more than just winning or losing; the lessons they learn from losing debates or rounds are far greater than those they learn from winning.”
But victory still tastes so sweet, and students enjoyed celebrating their wins. While at the state tournament, a snowstorm prevented the team from coming home right away, forcing an extra hotel stay. The kids enjoyed an impromptu team picnic in the hotel lobby, as well as swimming and water football that will make up some of the students’ best memories of the tournament.
Max Ensor, who served as the team captain this year said this was his third year at the state tournament, and he is honored to be part of the school’s winning streak.
“It feels incredible to contribute to such an amazing program and such an amazing streak, and I’m incredibly lucky to work under the amazing coaching of Bob Speirs, Alyssa Walters and Kristin Meunier,” he said. “Honestly, when I look back to my three years in speech and debate, it’ll be the bus rides, the games of football in the hotel pool, and the poker games in between rounds that I’ll remember and cherish the most. But winning is nice, too.”
Rabenberg, said this was her second trip to the state tournament, and her only regret about her speech and debate experience is that she did not join the team earlier.
“I remember being a novice debater my sophomore year and watching a video of our team in the public forum finals. I dreamt of being that good, and contributing to the team in that way, but never thought I could. It is due to our amazing coaches and the most supportive teammates, that my dreams became a reality,” she said.
Dalforte, a foreign exchange student from Italy, who also lived in Venezuela for 12 years, performed an original oratory piece that she wrote about her grandmother, who suffered from dementia. She said being an exchange student amplifies the honor of helping her team win the state championship, since Spanish and Italian are her native languages.
“I have learned so much and being part of this team has changed me forever,” she said.
Becker said the team’s win is also good for the community of Spearfish. “I think it’s very important to show the community our hard work and the commitment of our coaches to help us continue the legacy,” he said. “When I heard the results, I was extremely happy because we had all worked so hard, and done so well all year. The state tournament is where all our work comes to fruition so to have that pay off meant a lot.”
Fjelland said throughout the season, the entire speech and debate team has worked to support each other in a way that helped each member achieve their full potential. “I can say without a doubt that every single person played an important role in our win. Even our alternates that didn’t get to directly compete had an impact. They helped us prep for debate rounds, critique our speeches, and provided us with endless support and encouragement, and even humor to ease our stress,” she said. “It would be very difficult to find a team more cohesive and supportive than this. Everyone supports each other and actively works to help each person reach their potential. We care about each other and want our teammates to succeed. We’d sacrifice our individual ability to excel if it meant helping a teammate to succeed as well.
The combination of hard work, supportive coaches, and team cohesion is what truly won us our seventh straight title,” she said.
