SPEARFISH — Saturday’s 96th annual Spearfish High School graduation honored 172 seniors from Samantha Allred to Ayden Quinn Wrisley.
Halle Fjelland earned Valedictorian honors, with Finn Hamilton the Salutatorian.
Fourteen seniors received Highest Honors thanks to grade point averages (GPA) of 4.00 or higher. Another 26 received High Honors for a GPA between 3.67 and 3.99. Nineteen others earned Honors with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.66.
Junior Class president Tayler Duncan and vice president Ava Muth led the processional as the high school band played “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Superintendent Kirk Easton quoted Oscar Wilde in his speech: “Live! Live the wonderful life that is in you! Let nothing be lost upon you. Be always searching for new sensations. Be afraid of nothing.”
Senior Choir members performed the selection “I’ll Stand By You.”
Spearfish School Board president Mistie Caldwell regarded this as her favorite day, by far, in her current position.
“Thank you, family and friends, of these graduates for being here to support these wonderful young adults as they take the next step in the journey of life,” Caldwell said.
She extended her final — and what she regarded as the most important — thank-you to the graduating class.
“Without you, of course, we wouldn’t be here,” Caldwell said. “We would not have the chance to celebrate you as the bright future of our communities and this world.”
Caldwell said the seniors have varied confidence levels in their immediate futures.
“The good news is, you’re exactly where you are supposed to be in your journey,” Caldwell said. “After all, it is your journey. You are the owners of your own futures.”
Caldwell said the good would far outweigh the bad, especially with the proper mindset. She added education is a commitment, and today shows the seniors are fully capable of seeing a long-term project to completion.
“I look forward to watching you on your journey. Go do great things,” Caldwell said.
Student Council president Max Ensor and Senior Class president Rebeccah Anglin presented the class’s Outstanding Teacher Award to Language Arts instructor Brenna Meyer.
Ensor spoke to his fellow seniors and thanked all family members, parents, guardians, and friends who have helped them grow and blossom.
“Thank you, teachers, staff, school board, and faculty members for working tirelessly to help us achieve our goals,” Ensor said. He also thanked the coaches for facilitating activities that impact students for the rest of their lives.
Ensor said the last four years have included many experiences, including the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. He added they realized, as juniors, that life exists after high school. That started a process of figuring out how they wanted to change the world, according to Ensor.
“What I wouldn’t give for another chance to have fun with this amazing group of friends,” Ensor said in looking ahead.
Forest Green was selected as the class color, with the Forget-Me-Not as the class flower.
