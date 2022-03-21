Spearfish High School first West River school to do teen mental health training

SPEARFISH — “It’s OK to not be OK.”
That’s the central message that students at Spearfish High School are getting with a new Teen Mental Health First Aid training. Spearfish School District is the first district in the western part of the state to participate in the training, Michelle May, SDSU Extension Educator said Monday.
Spearfish High School health teacher Chase Tyson, who is helping administer the program, said the program is like CPR for mental health.
“Just like with CPR, if you see somebody go down, you help them,” he said. “With mental health you can’t really see it. So, with depression and anxiety rising we want to give kids a way to notice that, teach them how to handle that and how to get people the right help.”
May explained the program to the Spearfish School Board during their regular March meeting, and praised Spearfish High School principal Steve Morford, Tyson, and guidance counselors for their role in bringing the program that puts teen mental health at the forefront of school priorities. This year, Morford said 214 students will complete the training that teaches them how to identify warning signs for mental illness and substance abuse, how to have supportive conversations with their friends about difficult issues, and how to connect with a trusted adult if necessary.
May, who received training in Washington D.C. to administer the program before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, has started this year to implement it throughout the Northern Hills.
“I want to make a big deal out of Mr. Morford and Mr. Tyson,” she said. “It takes courage and I think an applause is necessary.”
May went on to explain that there is a great deal of pre-work involved, as the program requires that at least 10% of the adult staff be trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid.
“We educate and train them so they know exactly what to say and how to respond,” she said. “The team that the students know they have, there is this awareness and they can go to a team member and staff member at SHS and that staff is well aware of the program and curriculum. At any point during our time of teaching, if we have a student who needs immediate assistance Mr. Tyson is right there. Aside from that we always have a guidance counselor. We have three well trained individuals and they are always on deck just in case. It is basically an education of mental health awareness, learning the signs and symptoms.”
At Spearfish High School, principal Steve Morford said the teen mental health first aid training is being taught in the required health class. The first classes were offered last September and October, and students who are taking health during the second semester are doing the training now.
The training helps teens to be aware of potential challenges and potential crisis situations that could arise with their peers, and then how to act, listen and connect with an adult.
“They are not to pretend to be a therapist and they shouldn’t be doing any teen mental health first aid on their own. These are tough subjects and this is tough material. It’s awkward, but we address it. We don’t force them to speak, but we do encourage it. Often I tell these students who are being taught that it’s not if you will use these skills, it’s when. And don’t we want to be proactive with that? At the end (of the training) they say ‘thank you.’ This can be as dramatic or as real as saving a life.
“We are offering health. We are offering hope, and we are offering recovery,” she continued.
