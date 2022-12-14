Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
SPEARFISH — The deadline for the 2023 nominations to the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Fine Arts Hall of Fame is January 2.
The Athletic Hall of Fame aims to recognize men and women who have excelled through athletic participation, coaching, or contributions to the Spearfish High School athletic program.
Nominees for participation must have graduated in the Class of 2018 or before.
The Spearfish High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished men and women who have excelled in the areas of music, visual arts, theater arts, dance, and/or literature on a professional level. These individuals must have graduated in the Class of 2013 or before.
The nomination forms for eligible candidates are available at the Spearfish High School District website at www.spearfish.k12.sd.us on the Spearfish High School Activities page, or at the high school activities office.
