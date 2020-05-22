Spearfish hears road assessment

SPEARFISH — On Monday, the Spearfish City Council heard a report by Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) on the quality of the approximate 565,000 square yards of pavement, which makes up city’s road network; that will help officials prioritize and maintain one of the city’s major assets.
“(Paved roads are) probably by, far and away, the city’s largest total asset,” said Jeff Myers, a client service manager with IMS. “We value it at about $44 million total. But that would not include the value of the land the network sits on and any assets that are in the right-of-ways.”
IMS is a national engineering firm headquartered in Tempi, Ariz., which specializes in pavement management. The study was approved by council in September 2019.
IMS worked with Spearfish’s public works department to determine maps and confirm road widths of city owned roads then sent out an RST test vehicle equipped with high definition cameras and laser imaging systems to collect data on the city’s pavement conditions.
Meyers explained that IMS uses an American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM International) standard for scoring the pavement quality of a city’s road network from 1 to 100. Nationally, roads average in the lower 60s for quality.
“Spearfish is topping out at about 79 as a total network average,” he said.
Myers said nationwide, roads considered to be in “bad shape” generally tend to account for 10% of a city’s network; IMS found that approximately 1% of Spearfish’s road fell into that category.
“We’re calling excellent pavements anything above an 85, and we’re calling very poor pavements anything below a 25; that’s a guarantee of full reconstruction.” he said.
The purpose for the IMS study is not to set a road rehabilitation plan for the city, rather to present its findings to officials to give them a standard formula with which to budget and plan for themselves.
“So what we’re trying to do is catch, not necessarily the worst roads in your network to focus on, but the roads that will cost the city the most not to address in a given year,” Myers explained.
Myers said once they determine the overall average lifespan of a road’s paved surface, they use “the rule of 40/15” to help gauge when the city can expect that road to need repairs. He explained the rule of 40/15 as during the first 40% of the pavement’s usable years, its quality drops around 15%; over the next 15% of the pavements usable years, the quality will drop 40%.
Myers said 80% of Spearfish’s network is in very good condition, which show’s good growth and maintenance practices, but can be a bit of a double-edged sword.
“So over the next five or 10 years, you’re going to have a very large percentage of your network that’s going to be aging in sync,” he said.
To help the city plan for an increase in needed road maintenance, IMS developed a live spreadsheet, which officials can use to keep a running tally of the city’s Pavement Condition Index (PCI) by imputing what work would need to be done, and at what cost to the city on any given stretch of road to maintain and ideal score.
“So as your budget adjusts, or if you want to run scenarios with different budgets, you can simply enter the new budget into one of those years; click enter, and … all of the visuals adjust on the fly,” Meyers explained. “We spent a lot of time with (Public Works Director Dustin Lee) and his team trying to get accurate cost information and trying to get inside their head, to figure out exactly how they did rehab … making sure that we’re populating accurate data into the (spreadsheet).”
Myers recommended reviewing the cities rehab strategies every year, and keeping up with a current road network assessment every five to 10 years. He also recommended that the city reduce its road maintenance budget for the next few years in order to build up a surplus for future needs. He said even with a reduced budget, the city is in a good position rehabilitate the 1% backlog of roads that need to be worked on right away, and maintain a recommended PCI score of 80.
“Definitely with a backlog below 3% that should be easily obtainable, because your current budget will achieve a PCI of just over (80) and a backlog effectively at zero over the next five years,” he said.
Overall, Meyers said Spearfish’s roads and the policies and practices used to maintain them should be commended.
“We’re using you as examples in Colorado,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.