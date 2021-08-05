Spearfish has second first reading of water conservation ordinance

SPEARFISH – After being approved by the Spearfish City Council at its July 19 meeting, changes to an ordinance adopting new provisions to the city’s water conservation program and provisions required it to have a second first reading on Monday.
The original ordinance prohibited residents and businesses from watering lawns during a water conservation mandate between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since its first reading those hours have been altered to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“After consulting with the water department we felt that was a more reasonable timeframe to restrict water,” Interim City Administrator Ashley McDonald said during the meeting. “We also added a provision that exempts people with newly installed lawns from watering restrictions for a period of two weeks.”
Water conservation mandates would be enacted in four phases dictated by the availability of city water resources. Code blue would be a voluntary water conservation alert, encouraging customers to conserve water resources by limiting outdoor water use. Code yellow would be a mandatory conservation alert, requiring customers to follow outdoor water use conservation schedules and minimize indoor water use. Code orange would be a rationing conservation alert, prohibiting certain water uses. Code red would be a critical water conservation alert, restricting water use to only health and safety needs.
McDonald explained that, by state law, all new city ordinances need to undergo two official public readings before it can be enacted into municipal law. After its second reading, the ordinance must be published in the legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer; 20 days after that, the ordinance becomes law.
Because city officials made “substantial” changes to 1352 between its first reading and it’s second reading, McDonald said the reading at Monday’s meeting officially counted as it’s first, which means it will have it’s official second reading at the next scheduled meeting on Aug. 16.
To view the Spearfish water conservation alert policy, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/442/Water-Conservation-Alert.
