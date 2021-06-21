Spearfish Fourth of July Parade Marshals announced

SPEARFISH — The 21st Annual Spearfish Fourth of July Parade will be held Sunday, July 4 at noon with a B-1 bomber flyover shortly after the start of the parade.
The parade committee announced that the members of the Spearfish Honor Guard will be honored as the Parade Marshalls for the 21st annual Spearfish Fourth of July Parade. The Spearfish Honor Guard currently has about 20 members who volunteer their time throughout the Northern Hills.
The Honor Guard serve as the guard at veteran funeral services in numerous communities and the Black Hills National Cemetery, conduct multiple flag ceremonies, honor our fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day, and host presentations at local schools for Veteran’s Day.
Dressed in uniform, they honor our fallen with the distinct honoring sound of Taps played on bugles, as well as the firing of rifles signifying the fallen are properly cared for. At the end of the service, the honor guard removes the flag from the casket, carefully folding it, inserting a few of the rifle shells in the fold, and present it to the next of kin.
“I am currently the oldest member of the Spearfish Honor Guard at age 92,” said Arnie Koski. “I have discharged over 3,000 rounds for ceremonies. It is my privilege to honor our country and the men and women that served.” Arnie served in World War II and the Korean War. The Honor Guard is continually looking for Veterans to serve and join their cause.
Gene and Yvonne Ficek began the parade in 2000 to bring the community together
“The desire to continue on with the event Gene and Yvonne created so many years ago is truly a community effort,” commented Melissa Barth, Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.
The parade will line up in the high school parking lot then head south on North Main Street through downtown Spearfish, disseminating at Grant Street. To register for the parade or for more information, contact the chamber at 642-2626 or visit www.SpearfishChamber.org.
