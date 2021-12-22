Spearfish foundation receives $35,000 donation

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education received $35,000 to bolster its efforts Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. James Hess retired earlier this year after 38 years of teaching psychology at Black Hills State University. He started at the school in 1983.
“I’m at the time in my life where I want to continue making a difference in Spearfish,” Dr. Hess said in explaining what prompted the donation.
The Foundation is in its 20th year and uses funds for enrichment programs in the Spearfish School District. Chair Mary Pochop says a teacher has an idea for an innovative program and applies to the foundation.
“We review it and make sure it meets all our criteria. The board will vote on it,” Pochop said.
This process occurs twice a year, with the Foundation funding many types of program. Pochop said the Foundation grants up to almost $100,000 each year.
Business donations, individual donations, and nonprofit entities provide Foundation funding.
“With this Foundation and my willingness to support it, it’s because I want us to be all we can be,” Dr. Hess said. “I think this is the way to do it.”
