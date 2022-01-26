Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s 3 Cheers Celebration set for Thursday

SPEARFISH — After 2021’s virtual celebration, the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s signature 3 Cheers Celebration fundraising event is back and taking place at a new venue this year
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.
“We are excited to be able to celebrate in person at a new location in our mission to support Spearfish schools,” Nicole Valentine, foundation board member and co-committee chair of this year’s event, said. “The event has continued to grow through the years, and we thank the community for all of the ways it supports the foundation, our teachers, and our students.”
Everyone is invited to celebrate education in our schools and the generosity of friends, business sponsors, and community members at the 3 Cheers Celebration. The event features music, food and beverages, silent and live auction items, and a heads and tails raffle. There is a $5 admission.
The foundation provides financial and community investment in academic programs within the Spearfish School District and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Many of these programs would not exist in the district without funding from the foundation, and the proceeds of the 3 Cheers Celebration directly fund these grant programs.
Check out www.spearfishschools.org to learn more or make a donation.
