George Vansco, board president for the Spearfish Community Food Pantry the last seven years, said there was a 15 percent increase in the number of families needing nutritional assistance in 2022. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
SPEARFISH — As 2022 closed its doors, food prices continue to increase, and community food pantries all over America are seeing an increased need for their services. In a September 2022 survey conducted by Feeding America and completed by 170 out of 200 food banks in the Feeding America nationwide network, 90% saw an increase or steady demand for services while food prices increased.
Spearfish Community Food Pantry’s Board President George Vasco, said that he’s seen a double-digit increase in the number of families and people using the pantry’s services in 2022.
“The 15 percent increase in the numbers also reflects the amount of money that we are spending. Because, we’re getting more people, and then the price of food has kind of gone up as well.” Vansco said.
Vansco said, on average, 235 families went to the pantry every month, and the average number of people every month was 577 in 2022.
Since the increase in need for services, Vansco said they’ve been able to keep up, and credits this to the donations from the community.
The Boy Scouts and the Post Office host the largest food drives in Spearfish every year.
“Those two drives add up to about 14,000 pounds of food.” Vansco said.
He said he’s thankful to the organizations and businesses that put on food drives, but it’s the individuals in the community that really make the difference.
“We give the credit to the Post Office, we give the credit to the Boys Scouts, because they’re going out and picking it up.” Vansco said. “But it’s the community that donated the food. I think that’s important to make note.”
To keep track of food and donations, Vansco said the pantry weighs every pound of food that comes in, and keeps track of all the food going out.
The pantry also keeps track of the businesses and organizations that donate the food, including: Churches in town, Wal-Mart, Safeway, Lueders, individuals, and food drives.
“Ya know, when you get 577 people coming a month, each person gets two cans of veggies. That’s a 1,000 cans that are going out every month of veggies.” Vansco said. “(It’s) the same thing whether its soup, and other items like that.”
Even though the pantry receives such a large amount of donated food, Vansco said they go out every week and purchase food, due to the high demand.
This food is purchased entirely from financial contributions from the community.
“If the food prices stay where they’re at, and if the gas price kind of fluctuates a little bit, I think that we’ll be able to maintain what we’ve had this year (2022).” Vansco said. “We would not be able to do that if it wasn’t for the financial contributions that we get from the people in the community.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery store/supermarket food purchases has gone up 12 percent since November 2021. Specifically, the CPI for red meats, poultry, and fish has increased by 4.3 percent; eggs have increased by 49.1 percent, dairy products have increased by 16.4 percent, and fruits and vegetables have increased by 9.7 percent.
Eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has risen to that level due largely to the avian flu which has affected almost 58 million poultry in the U.S.
Vansco said one of the biggest donations they’ve received is the space they utilize in the Rec Center, given to them by the city.
“I talk to other pantries and they pay: $300, $400, $500 of month’s rent, and we don’t have to pay (rent).” Vansco said.
Vansco said that volunteers run the food pantry.
“If we had to pay someone to be here all the time, that would really, probably, lower the amount of food that goes out the door.” Vansco said. “We have one bill that we get every month, and that’s for our phone.”
If anyone is interested in using the pantry’s services, Vansco said that anyone in the community is able to do so.
“Our purpose of the pantry is to provide nutritional assistance to individuals and families in Spearfish and St. Onge who identify themselves as in need of food to feed themselves and their families.” Vansco said.
In 2022, the pantry received around 110 to 120 pounds of donated food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.