George Vansco, board president for the Spearfish Community Food Pantry the last seven years, said there was a 15 percent increase in the number of families needing nutritional assistance in 2022. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

SPEARFISH — As 2022 closed its doors, food prices continue to increase, and community food pantries all over America are seeing an increased need for their services. In a September 2022 survey conducted by Feeding America and completed by 170 out of 200 food banks in the Feeding America nationwide network, 90% saw an increase or steady demand for services while food prices increased.

Spearfish Community Food Pantry’s Board President George Vasco, said that he’s seen a double-digit increase in the number of families and people using the pantry’s services in 2022.

