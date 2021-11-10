Spearfish floodplain administrator wins national award

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Floodplain Administrator Tonya Vig was recently recognized with the 2021 Larry R. Johnston Local Floodplain Manager of the Year award, presented by the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
“She is one of the most knowledgeable floodplain managers in the state, provides excellent customer service to the public, and has consistently improved the quality of the floodplain administration during her 16 years of employment with the city,” said Kyle Mathis, Spearfish City Engineer.
The national award commemorates the life and work of Larry Johnston who was finishing his work on the National Assessment of Floodplain Management at the time of his death in 1990. The award recognizes outstanding individual efforts and contributions to floodplain management at the local level and is designed to honor a certified floodplain manager who is responsible for the development of a distinguished local program or activity.
Vig has received other awards as floodplain manager, including a Building South Dakota Award for a water line project in 2014, as well as numerous recognitions from the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System.
“That one helps with homeowners flood insurance rates,” she said. “The more you’re active the better the premiums and discounts.”
As floodplain manager, Vig helps determine the layout and development of homes and other structures throughout the community. With six tributaries to monitor in Spearfish, a substantial portion of the city is affected by floodplain mapping.
“I do a lot of determinations what the regulations are for their project or the property that they’re interested in purchasing,” she explained. “If there’s any historical flood information on those properties we keep all that in house.”
Vig is one of the few dedicated floodplain administrators in the area, so her familiarization with the regulations and procedures regarding floodplain mapping and monitoring has made her an asset not only to Spearfish, but other municipalities throughout the Black Hills.
Vig said her work with citizens and developers to find creative solutions is one aspect of her job she really enjoys.
“You’re able to take something that seemed impossible to build on or redevelop – a piece of property, or remodel a home – and make into something that’s not unusable space,” she said. “It’s really nice to
help the citizens that are struggling with curtain things and be able to help them either reduce their insurance (cost).”
Vig began her career with the city as an engineering technician, but as development throughout Spearfish increased, her job became much more focused on floodplain management.
“You had redevelopments along Spearfish Creek where homes were going to be redeveloped into new homes,” she said. “It becomes more hands on work with them because there are a lot of steps to make a house work within a floodplain limit.”
Vig said it can be difficult to be the person who sometimes has to say “no” to a project or development, but receiving this award has shown her that her work is appreciated and her persistence to find solutions rather than stop signs has not gone unnoticed.
“It’s nice to know that the work I do is valued by the citizens and by the consultants that I work with daily,” Vig said. “People do understand that there are those hard decisions, and you’re not trying to destroy their dream of building along the creek or doing something … it was very nice to see.
