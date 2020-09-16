Spearfish firefighter arrested for DUI following call

SPEARFISH — A Spearfish firefighter was arrested for driving under the influence after operating a city fire truck.
Christopher Gengler, 58, of Spearfish, responded to the page, and then “drove the fire apparatus to the scene,” of a fatal traffic accident Sunday evening.
The crash, a single-vehicle accident involving a 2004 Jeep Liberty in which a 66-year-old female driver died occurred around 6 p.m. at Exit 10 on Interstate 90.
According to court documents, Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Biegert was investigating the accident when he was approached by a fire department battalion chief. The chief told Biegert that Gengler drove to the scene, “was driving poorly, stumbling around at the scene, and smelled of the odor of alcohol.”
According to the report, Biegert later met Gengler at Spearfish Fire Department Station 3, located near Exit 8, and spoke with him in a patrol vehicle. Biegert alleged in the report, that he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Gengler, and that Gengler admitted drinking his last alcoholic drink approximately one hour earlier.
Gengler blew into a breathalyzer test at 7:22 p.m. and it registered a .065.
In South Dakota, the legal blood alcohol content limit is .08.
Biegert said Gengler also allegedly showed signs of impairment on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and the walk and turn test.
Gengler was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail where he consented to a blood draw that was conducted at 8:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence — first offense, which is what Gengler has been charged with, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.
Pat Rotert, director of public safety for the city of Spearfish, said Gengler is not an active member of the department at this time.
This is a developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.