Spearfish Fire Dept. Wildland Fire crews

SPEARFISH — It takes a certain type of person to run into a burning building to save a structure, or even a life; it’s a whole other thing to run into a burning forest, but that’s exactly what the wildland fire crews of the Black Hills do.
“Our volunteers respond to the local calls day in and day out and the wildland group, this is a group of people that love going to wildland fires. And if they weren’t with us, they’re going to be somewhere else doing it,” said Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson.
Ladson described the wildland fire crew as a team of seasonal firefighters, specializing in combating fires that break out in wild areas, as opposed to in town fires.
“Just like structure,” he said. “Structure has its special side, so does wildland.”
Typically the wildland fire season lasts around 165 days each year through spring and summer, but Ladson said the men and women who join the crew tend to strike out into other careers with other wildland firefighting agencies.
“People get into this and it starts a flame, it really does,” he said.
“We’ll probably see them here for a little bit then you’re going to hear they’re somewhere doing it 365 days a year.”
Wildland fire crewmembers in Spearfish are hired seasonal positions with the exception of the newly created full-time wildland engine boss position, which will be filled by Heath Brown pending city council approval scheduled for Monday. When not out fighting fires across the country, the wildland crew stays busy working on projects and routine maintenance at the three Spearfish fire stations, such as hose testing, equipment upkeep, and inventory checks.
“They’re doing projects where volunteers don’t have the time to do,” Ladson said.
Additionally, because of their particular acumen with forestry work, the wildland crews can be called on to assist with tree removal, trail maintenance, and fuel suppression throughout the community.
“So the city can say, ‘hey, we’ve got an area on a walking path, we want you to help our parks and rec today trim trees and get it cleaned up,’” Ladson explained
The Spearfish Fire Department contracts with the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch Center, which coordinates with other departments with wildland crews to spread resources and personnel across the country to assist with large wild fires. Last year, Ladson said, the crew spent a total of 121 days out in the field assisting with 14 fires throughout South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, and California.
The Spearfish Fire Department wildland crew is designated as an “all hazard crew,” Ladson explained, so they are equipped to respond to any kind of call issued through the dispatch center including fire, search and rescue, severe weather, fire mitigation, and more.
“They respond when the tone drops just like our volunteers do. If they’re around here and they’re doing some training and a call comes in – boom – they’re gone, they’re going right away,” Ladson said.
Each call the crew responds to is handled differently based on the situation, but wildland fire crews are generally managed through and incident command system set by the National Forest Service. The incident command system is broken up into five functions: command, operations, planning, logistics, and finance. As a rule, crewmembers are only able to be on the fire line for a total of 14-17 days at a stretch, then are required to take two days off.
When the wildland crew is out on a call, Ladson explained that it in no way hinders the department’s ability to attend to the needs of the Spearfish community.
“It’s not like we’re shorting ourselves equipment, we bought equipment to do this, to build this program,” he said.
At any given time, Ladson said only one brush truck, one standard fire engine, and one water tender will be sent out to wildland fires, and since the crewmembers are a seasonal surplus, the city still retains enough equipment and volunteer personnel to handle domestic fires. Even if a major fire were to break out in the are while the wildland crew is out, Ladson said the partnerships and resources shared by surrounding departments is always our disposal and vice versa.
“That’s kind of what this whole thing is, is everybody helping everybody,” he said. “We’re all here for each other.”
In addition to being part of a larger network of firefighting resources, Ladson said the wildland fire program brings in some much-needed funds to the department. After wages, equipment maintenance and replacement, Ladson said the program brought in and additional $94,000 for the department.
“That money goes in to help our department … There’s $88,000 that came in from the wildland program that just bought 33 firefighters brand new gear,” he said.
Ladson said, the crew was down to nine members last year due to COVID-19 restrictions for hiring, so the department is in the process of hiring one additional personnel. However, the crew has already been dispatched to two fires in North Dakota with potential for a third.
“It’s going to be an interesting summer,” he said. “You know you’re going to get thunder storms, you know you’re going to get lightning strikes, you just want to get on top of them right away.”
Positions on the wildland crew are coveted. Ladson said it speaks to the firefighters call to serve as much as anything, but being part of a wildland crew means a little bit more.
“Wildland fire is something special; you either like it or you don’t. If you don’t like to camp out, it might not be for you,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes it’s just that servant’s heart, too.”
Ladson said not every wildland crewmember needs to be a volunteer firefighter, but it is something they look at during the interview process, and encouraged anyone interested in becoming a member to contact the fire department by visiting www.cityofspearfish.com/311/Fire-Department, or calling 642-1313.
“It’s an awesome way to give back to your community,” he said.
