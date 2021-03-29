SPEARFISH — It was an evening filled with wise words and wise cracks as the Spearfish Fire Department gathered Saturday to celebrate the individual achievements of its members.
“With these awards, we’re going to identify some people that were outstanding in their job, but I’m going to tell you the secret to becoming a leader, it’s not the damn title,” said retired Spearfish fire chief Scott Deaver. “You don’t get to be a person, a title, unless you’re up there and your goal is to make everyone that works for you and with you better than what you are.”
Several firefighters received new badges during the ceremony including Bill Wenzel as the new assistant fire chief. Other fire fighter engineer badges were given to Kelly Hitson, Dave McClure, Josh Thurmes, Tommy Mead, and Nick Pappas
All six fire captains were charged with choosing one member of their team to receive a special service medallion in recognition of their work I the past year.
“The word that I wanted to use for this coin is ‘exemplary,’” explained Capt. Heath Brown as he awarded his medallion. “We train to fight fire so that when it’s time to fight fire we can do it.”
Brown presented his award to Tanner Tadra for his exemplary response and usage of training to get the job done. Other firefighters who were recognized for their exemplary work were Melissa Pappas, Dave McClure, Pat Daugherty, Kody McCamly, and Nick Pappas.
Seven fire fighters were honored with the “2020 Spearfish Fire Department Iron Man Award” for most calls responded to.
“We’re going to start with number seven, which means maybe there’s six other people better that you,” Deaver said with a laugh.
Assistant Chief Bill Wenzel, Firefighter Josh Thurmes, Capt. Nathan Deitschman, Capt. Charles Fetter, Firefighter Pat Daugherty, Capt. Brian Ziegler, and the firefighter who responded to the most calls in 2020 was Levi Kessler. Kessler was also awarded the “Don’t Quite Your Daydream” award for apparently taking a nap during a live training burn exercise and forgetting his pillow out in an open field.
“We know how important sleep is,” explained Fire Chief Travis Ladson. “By making all those fire calls, you need a good pillow. Remember Levi, don’t quite your daydream.”
The “2020 Training Accommodation Award” went to Loni Geffre for putting in 185 hours of training last year both as a student and an instructor.
The “Very Special Team Award” was given to Station 3.
The “2020 Distinguished Service Awards” were given to Capt. Nate Deitschman, for hydrant and Knox box marking; Capt. Charles Fetter, for extrication training; and President Firefighter Glen Lewis, for his service advocating for the fire department throughout his career and his particular involvement in handling the settlement reached between the city of Spearfish and the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters Association in 2019.
“He didn’t even make a face when the mayor came up and gave him a big hug even though we were all trying to make fun of him,” Deaver said as he presented the award.
The “2020 Instructor of the Year” was awarded to Fetter.
The “2020 Rookie of the Year Award” was a tire this year, being equally awarded to Thurmes and Carter Jones.
The “2020 Wildland Firefighter of the Year Award” was presented to Assistant Chief Bill Wenzel.
“This is a guy that walks the walk and he carries himself in a way that you look up to,” Deaver commented.
Ladson announced the “2020 Spearfish Fire Department Community Service Award” would be presented to ET Sports of Belle Fourche for making a generous donation as a “Friend to the Department” in 2020.
The “2020 Firefighter of the Year Award” went to Captain Don Werner.
“When I first met him, I thought he was intelligent and very quiet, and I was wrong about one of those,” Deaver said with a laugh as he presented the award. “It’s the very quiet part,” he explained.
The “2020 Chief’s Excellence Award” was presented to Ziegler.
“It’s because of the effort, it’s the way you handle yourself, sometimes it’s the jokes you tell, that works out well too,” Deaver said.
Because no fire department awards ceremony is complete without its fair share of inside joke awards, this year’s event closed with a series of sarcastic accolades, highlighting some of the more light-hearted foibles from the past year, before ending with an inspirational word and prayer by the department’s chaplin, Pat Lewellen, which everyone in the Spearfish and surrounding communities can share.
“Thank you for all the awards tonight and all the hard work, you all deserve it,” he said. “God bless.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.