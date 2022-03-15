SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Fire Department gathered to celebrate the successes of 2021 during its annual banquet on March 5.”This is a time when we can get together to recognize the firefighters for all they’ve accomplished over the last year and thank them for the time and service they provide to the community,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said. In 2021, the Spearfish Fire Department responded to 407 total calls for service, ranging from structure fires to hazardous materials cleanup, assistance with search and rescue, and more. The department completed 3,000 man-hours of training in 2021 and has approximately 54 members.
Numerous awards were presented during the banquet at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion.
Troy Mullaney was awarded the 2021 Firefighter of the Year award; Nate Deitschman was awarded the 2021 Chief’s Excellence Award; Kelli Werner was awarded the 2021 Training Commendation Award for the most training hours (220 hours); Station 2 received the 2021 Station of the Year award; Slade Ladson was awarded the 2021 Rookie of the Year Firefighter Award as well as the Iron Man of the Year Award; Carter Jones was awarded the 2021 Wildland Firefighter of the Year; Don Werner was awarded the 2021 Instructor of the Year award. As Don is currently out on a wildland assignment in Texas, he was present remotely on FaceTime, and Kelli Werner accepted the award on his behalf; Dave McClure, Tommy Mead and Heath Brown earned a 2021 Commendation Award; Brian Ziegler, Micah Schiller, and Don Werner were awarded a 2021 Distinguished Service Award.
The top 10 volunteer firefighters who responded to the most calls during 2021 include Slade Ladson, Nate Deitschman, Miranda Cedillo, Charles Fetter, Levi Kessler, Pat Daugherty, Troy Mullaney, Dave McClure, Kelli Werner, and Brian Ziegler.
The 2021 Community Service Award/Friend of the Fire Department was presented to Rick Ellerton.
During the banquet, Brian Hambek, executive director of the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service, presented a Life Saving Award to Travis Ladson, Troy Mullaney, Brian Ziegler, Don Werner, and Loni Geffre in recognition for their actions during a call involving an automobile accident with injuries.
For more information about the Spearfish Fire Department, including volunteer opportunities, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/311/Fire-Department.
