Spearfish fire crews respond to four fires from lightning

SPEARFISH — Wednesday’s thunderstorm sparked four fires that the Spearfish Fire Department responded to.
One was close to Station 2, only a block away. There, a tree was struck in the Spearfish Storage facility along 29th Street. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
Other fires began from the storm.
The Benchmark Wildfire burned .1 acre in the Crow Peak area.
And the False Bottom Wildfire was contained to .1 acre 3 miles southeast of Spearfish.
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said that trees, struck by lightning, can smolder for up to two weeks before ripe conditions allow for the fire to take off and grow.
