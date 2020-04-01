Spearfish finalizes ordinance restricting business to slow the spread of COVID-19

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to pass Ordinance 1314, which will impose restrictions on many businesses in the community and require some to close entirely for at least two weeks.
“This is the hardest (decision) I think we’ve ever made actually,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said.
The ordinance says that restaurants, bars, and similar areas that offer on-site consumption of food and beverages must close that portion of their business. They will still be able to serve customers through take-out, curbside pick up, delivery, drive-thru options. This includes vaping and tobacco shops. The ordinance will not apply to retail businesses and other off-site consumer outlets such as grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries. Health care facilities and emergency and crisis shelters will also remain open. Recreational facilities such as gyms, movie theaters, casinos, and bowling alleys must close. It will take effect at 7 p.m. today through April 15.
The ordinance will remain in effect for 30 days, even though it calls for a two-week closure, when it would automatically be repealed unless specifically readopted for a period of time by the city council.
Although the ordinance is an emergency measure and did not require a public hearing, Boke opened the floor via teleconference up for public comment.
Luke Donovan, one of the owners of the False Bottom Bar said he understood the council’s need to respond to the threat the virus poses, and the natural inclination to follow the lead of other communities; but suggested that adding restrictions to businesses at a time when small businesses are already struggling could be too reactionary.
“… are we going to far as a town of our size,” Donovan asked the council.
Although the ordinance does not require bars and restaurants to close, it only to limits them to off-site sales, Donovan said in a written statement to the council, that the owners of the False Bottom Bar had made the decision to close the bar as of Sunday and lay off seven employees.
Samantha Rider, and employee at the Loaf and Jug asked the council if they were considering issuing a stay in place order to citizens.
“We’re in touch with the state department of health and also the local hospital, Monument Health, and we are not at that place right now,” Boke responded. “When there is extensive community spread we would be looking at that but not at this time.”
Nathan Hoogshagen, director of the Downtown Business Association, reiterated Donovan’s concerns about the city acting reactionary before the full impact of the virus has been understood.
“I don’t know that we really have, as a nation, the understanding of COVID-19 yet to say one way or the other,” he said. “I think it should be up to the decision of the businesses to close.”
Hoogshagen also brought up his concern for the precedent being set by having a local government impose restrictions on businesses.
“We’re in an unprecedented time right now, but the precedent at any level that a government, be it federal, state, a local municipality has the authority to close a legally operating business I think is a dangerous precedent to set,” he cautioned.
Pastor Justin Warfel from Mountain View Baptist Church, echoed Hoogshagen’s concerns over the precedent.
“Even more important than failing to act is making certain that if and when we do act, we act wisely, and we act with the authority that we actually have,” he said.
Warfel pointed the council to also look at the long term economic impact their decision could have for the people who could lose their jobs as a result of the restrictions.
“The Federal Reserve stated yesterday that over the next few months we can expect that 75 million people in this country will lose their jobs; not as a result of the disease, but as a result of the actions that the governments across this country are taking in response to the disease,” he said. “I hope that you will genuinely give greater consideration to what it is you’re about to do and the impact that the aggregate of communities like our across the nation taking action like this is going to have on us, both in the short and the long run.”
Angie Kent a healthcare provider with Spearfish Monument, who made it clear to council she was not speaking for Monument Health, gave her assessment of the impact the virus could have on the healthcare system in the community. Kent said the hospitals in Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis have a combined 89 in-patient beds at their disposal. Using national models, she estimated that 7% of the population of the Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche could need to be hospitalized for the virus.
“That’s 330 patients per month (for six months) that would need to be hospitalized in, in-patient rooms, possibly, we don’t know this for sure,” she said. “I don’t know what the answer is, I’m only coming from my personal experience and just sort of running the numbers of where I provide anesthesia, which is Spearfish, Sturgis, and Lead-Deadwood.”
Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, who also works for Monument Health told the council that the COVID-19 spread would impact the Spearfish community no matter what measures that are taken, both from a medical, and economic impact, but doing nothing to slow the spread of the virus now could worsen that impact.
“We really have no idea what’s going to happen,” he said. “If we continue doing nothing then we run the risk … of losing a lot of life.”
Michelle Krueger, executive director at Edgewood Vista Senior Living also spoke to the importance for local authorities to take measures aimed at protecting life throughout this current situation.
“I go to work every morning worried that we are going to lose a resident here, because somebody has not been safe,” she said.
Krueger said she was saddened to hear individuals speak about concerns of income over the concern for human life.
“To walk into a community like this and see individuals more concerned about the income of this community than the lives that have built this community, is extremely upsetting to me,” she said as she fought back tears. “I feel like there is absolutely no reason that we shouldn’t put the restrictions in place to save some lives and not some pennies at this point.”
In response to Krueger’s comments both Hoogshagen and Warfel expressed their concern for the loss of life due to the virus, but reiterated the importance of making choices and decisions now with the future of those who will survive in mind.
After the public comment portion of the meeting had been closed, Boke asked for a motion from the council on the ordinance. Councilman Dan Hodgs motioned to accept the ordinance saying he felt it was a prudent measure while still being fair to businesses.
“With the data that we have, I think it supports taking care of our healthcare system, and also I think the ordinance does allow for most businesses to be innovative and still stay open should they choose to do so,” he said.
Councilman Darick Eisenbraun seconded.
Councilman Rob Herrmann defended the ordinance.
“There’s going to be a loss of life regardless, there’s going to be a loss of economic stability,” Herrmann said. “These are unfortunate times, but it is on us in leadership to take the steps we feel (are) best for our community.”
After the ordinance was approved Councilman Marty Clack commented on the importance for Spearfish to take action in light of the unique role it plays in the community.
“Spearfish is a retirement community, and you have to take that into account,” he said. “We’re also a community that draws from a very large area that brings a lot of people to the area and trying to make those decisions is difficult as well.”
