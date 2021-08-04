SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Fire Department has had a busy summer, responding 40 calls in June and 56 in July, with August looking to continue the trend.
“In August … maybe things double, but there’s always more in August. I hope that isn’t the case,” Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said with a laugh. “We had a lot in July, June was busy too, and we had a busy May.”
Ladson said his department has been inundated with calls this summer, way more than in years’ past. July began with a pattern he said he’d never seen before.
“The first eight days of July, we went five fire calls (the first day), followed it up with six fire calls (the next day), went one fire call, two fire calls, six fire calls, five fire calls,” he said. “That’s a lot.”
Because of the unique mixture of public and private land in the Black Hills, Ladson said it is vital for each firefighting entity to be able to work together when a fire breaks out which could jeopardize multiple areas.
“It’s something special, it really is, how we go and join at these fires … it’s this unified front and unified command,” he said. “We work together and we just get things done.”
Ladson said lightning strikes have been the leading cause for fire calls this summer, and lightning doesn’t always strike in the most convenient of times and places.
“We’ve had a lot of early mornings, late nights,” he said. “Sometimes they’re not right by the road, it’s a hike. … With grass and wildland calls we see 20-25 of those (calls) a year, we’re up in the 50s right now, high 50s.”
Normally when fighting a fire, Ladson said crews can stop the blaze from spreading, contain it and take their time extinguishing it, but with hot, dry, and windy conditions the Northern Hills have seen this summer, sometimes time is of the essence.
“The thing is the weather that we’ve had, we’ve really watched it – what’s coming the next day. The winds aren’t favorable the next day or the heat is too much,” Ladson said. “We’ve got to get this out tonight.”
Even with the rain that has fallen in the area, which Ladson said has come at some very opportune times; there can be a Catch-22.
“We’ve had some rain, so things are growing. Then you get these dry temperatures (and winds) and that really helps kind of dry stuff out and then you’ve got a lot of fuels in the grass and things are going to burn,” he said.
As one can imagine, fighting a fire in 100+ degree heat can also take its toll on the firefighters themselves.
“We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. If we’re not taking care of ourselves then we’re going to be part of the problem,” Ladson said.
Ladson described one call he was on where the thermostats in the engines were reading about 112 degrees. Even the wind didn’t bring any relief.
“It felt like a blow dryer on you. It was just unreal how hot that was,” he said. “You’ve got it coming up (from the fire) and you’ve got it coming down on you (from the sun).”
Just as fire crews use water to fight fires, it’s also their best weapon in fighting dehydration while doing it.
“I love some of the new gear we’ve got, it really helps us get rid of some of that heat, but water is one of our big things – hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Ladson said.
It may come as a shock to see how busy the Spearfish Fire Department has been, out of sight of the public’s eyes; that, Ladson said, is kind of the point.
“I’ve had people in town go, ‘oh boy, we’re really doing well, I haven’t seen too much for fires,’” he said with a laugh. “They don’t know all the (fires) we’re on, but we’re keeping them small. We’re getting on them right away, and that’s the secret.”
And it’s not just fires that Ladson’s department responds to. The fire department acts as a sort of catchall for emergency situations throughout the community that don’t warrant police or ambulance services.
“Everything from fire, to rescue, false alarms – in June we had a few extrication accidents,” Ladson said. “We are all working together whether it’s police, ambulance, other fire departments, Forest Service, it could even be our county, we back them up with stuff periodically.”
With as busy as the department has been already this summer, and the season’s largest crowds still on their way, Ladson said it truly is a community effort maintaining safety in the Black Hills.
“We really do have good people here and they’ve been very careful. You’re going to have some (fires), but it’s amazing we haven’t had more,” he said. “We’re just needing everybody to be very cautious and be smart and take care of things.”
Ladson offered some tips to keep in mind for locals and visitors alike.
“Don’t ever leave a fire unattended. When you leave it make sure it’s all the way out, that’s a big deal,” he said. “You see people flick a cigarette, I know some people love to debate whether that starts a fire of whether it doesn’t but, it’s a hot ember, it’s still fire.”
He also said with all the motorized travel passing through the area, people need to be mindful of properly storing extra gasoline and other chemicals, as well as hot exhaust systems and tall, dry grass.
“Mufflers are famous for starting fires,” he warned.
But the most important piece of advice Ladson stressed was to simply take time to be aware of what you’re doing and what’s going on around you.
“It’s going to be a busy next two weeks – take your time. Give yourself extra time. Take the time to take a second look,” he said.
“We can make a difference and make it better in our area by how we deal with it.”
