Spearfish establishes snow removal zones, awards bids By Sidnee Short Black Hills Pioneer Jan 3, 2023

SPEARFISH — Spearfish City Council awarded two bids for 2023 snow removal services to local contractors during the Dec. 28 meeting.

Public Works Director Nick Broyles said that the city is contracting out certain zones in 2023 for snow removal.

"The zones benefit the city and the contractor to spatially define an area of responsibility and help us to ensure all requirements are identified and met." Broyles wrote in an email to the Pioneer. 

The four snow removal zones include — Zone A, the Airport; Zone B, the rec center; Zone C, Mountain Shadows; and Zone D: the Reserve, Top Shelf, and McGuigan Ranch.

Zone A did not receive a bid, Broyles said in the council meeting; however, the city was approached by an interested party, and is currently working on a negotiation with said party.

Zone B, the Rec Center, was awarded to A&L Contractors, LLC. Their hourly rate ranges from $120 to $185 depending on which type of equipment would be used.

Both Zone C and D were awarded to Plains Midwest, LLC. For both Zone C and Zone D, their hourly rate ranges from $85 to $164 depending on which type of equipment would be used.

Broyles wrote that it's unknown when the city and contractor will come to an agreement for Zone A snow removal costs.
