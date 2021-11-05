Spearfish employees receive Industry Collaboration and Leadership Award

SPEARFISH — Two City of Spearfish employees were recognized with the Industry Collaboration and Leadership Award in its first year being presented by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of South Dakota.
Assistant Public Works Director Adam McMahon and City Engineer Kyle Mathis were presented with the 2020 Industry Collaboration and Leadership Award during an awards recognition night on Oct. 28, in Rapid City to present the 2020 awards (the annual conference during which the awards are typically presented was canceled in 2020).
According to the AGC of South Dakota website, the Industry Collaboration and Leadership Award is awarded in recognition of an individual(s) who works directly or indirectly (i.e., consultant) for a public agency administering construction inspection services. This individual(s) is nominated by an AGC contractor and has demonstrated excellent collaboration and leadership skills by bringing together industry and contractors for the betterment of a specific project or the industry as a whole.
In describing the 2020 recipients, the AGC states on its Yearly Awards webpage, “These gentlemen were chosen for this award because of their flexibility, positive outlook and collaboration on phasing, changes and scheduling on projects in Spearfish, SD.”
During the awards recognition night, a contractor’s work on a City of Spearfish project was also recognized: RCS Construction received the 2020 Build South Dakota Award, in Category II, medium projects, for “outstanding Highway-Heavy-Utility construction performed on the Jackson Boulevard Street & Utility Improvement Project – Phase I in Spearfish, SD,” the AGC website describes. The Build South Dakota Award recognizes particular South Dakota highway-heavy-utilities construction projects completed in the past year. Projects demonstrate excellent management and client service, innovation in construction techniques or materials, community relations and/or sensitivity to the environment. As an award winner, RCS Construction designated CASA of the Northern Hills as its charity of choice to receive a $500 donation on its behalf.
