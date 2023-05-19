SPEARFISH — West Elementary and Creekside Elementary schools in Spearfish took part in the annual Kids Heart Challenge this winter, raising funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association. Both schools were recognized for their “Top 10” performance across the 76 schools that participated in the state. West Elementary came out on top across the entire state, raising $22,000.
“Actually, Creekside (Elementary) was number four,” said Joel Martin, West Elementary PE teacher. “For Spearfish, S.D., to raise $37,000 is pretty awesome.”
Previously know as Jump Rope for Heart, the Kids Heart Challenge has evolved over the years to let schools pick what exercise to take part in to raise money. Martin said some schools choose basketball, and others do something similar to American Ninja Warrior.
“We just chose to stay with jump rope just because it was something we always did and felt like it’s just such a great exercise to teach the kids because it’s … an exercise you can do the rest of your life, and it’s a good full body exercise. And, that’s why we stuck with the jump rope theme,” Martin said.
Spearfish School District has been taking part in the fundraiser since 1998, Martin said, and he’s been participating since 2001. This year, 267 kids participated in the challenge, with 125 students at West Elementary, and 142 students at Creekside Elementary.
“(It’s) pretty amazing what our kids can raise for, you know, the size of school that we have, and the town even,” Martin said.
The schools start fundraising at the beginning of February, and the students have one month to raise as much money as they can before the ‘Jumpathon’ at the end of March.
“It’s a great event that goes towards a really, really good cause, and I think our town … since like 1998, we’ve donated like over a half-a-million dollars total or something like that. It’s just pretty crazy,” Martin said.
The American Heart Association stated that the program, “has more than 40 years of proven success rooted in scientific research which showed that kids who are regularly active feel better, improve their mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.”
