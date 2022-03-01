Spearfish election set

SPEARFISH — The 2022 municipal election takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 12, with polls open at the Spearfish Senior Center, located at 1306 N. 10th St.
On the ballot will be elections for Ward 2 and 3 council seats, as well as mayor, all of which are three-year terms.
In Ward 2, incumbent Larry Klarenbeek and Gabe Bell are on the ballot.
In Ward 3, incumbent Ana Rath Culver, Brandon Earl, and Dustin Lee are on the ballot.
For mayor, John Senden and James Vande Hey are on the ballot.
Ward 1 Councilman Marty Clark will retain his seat on the council as there were no other candidates who turned in a petition.
For more voter information, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/206/Voter-Information.
