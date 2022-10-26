Spearfish educator ushers SURF data into his classroom.jpg

Stephen Gabriel centers real-world problem solving in his high school physics classroom. Photo by Erin Lorraine Woodward

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Stephen Gabriel stepped onto the Ross Cage at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), ready to travel 4,850 feet below the surface. Others shuffled onto the conveyance, lining the walls and setting equipment and lunch boxes on the floor between their feet. At the operator’s radio request, the cage began to descend. Gabriel looked across the cage and noticed a familiar face. “Richard Hovdenes?”

Hovdenes glanced up. “Yes?”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.