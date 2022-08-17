Spearfish/DOT come together on intersection plans

SPEARFISH — In a joint effort between the city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 is scheduled for some major changes, but as the city, which maintains Colorado Boulevard, moves forward with its plans; the state, which maintains Highway 85, needs a bit more time to catch up.
“We had an idea of what we wanted to put in at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85, but we (were) met with quite a bit of resistance, which is absolutely fine, because we only want to build what people can accept,” said Mike Carlson, Rapid City area engineer with the DOT.
Carlson explained that as public input changed what the state had planned for the intersection, DOT officials determined that a comprehensive study of the current and future growth of the area along Highway 85 from Deadwood to Spearfish would be required.
“We don’t want to build something for today. We’re building something for the next 30 years, so … that could look completely different depending on what that corridor study is going to tell us.”
In the meantime, Spearfish officials needed to decide how to handle their plans to widen Colorado Boulevard with the first homes at Sky Ridge now being occupied, and the sports complex well under construction. Assistant Public Works Director Adam McMahon presented the council with two options for proceeding – one, to complete the design for a new box culvert that will need to be upsized along with the road, but wait for the DOT to complete its study to begin any work on that section of Colorado Boulevard.
“The down sides to that are, there is a weight restriction currently on that box culvert … and then also we are planning on widening out Colorado Boulevard next year, so we would go from a thee-lane down to a two lane intersection, so some potential traffic impacts,” he said.
The city had planned to widen the stretch of Colorado Boulevard from Aurora Avenue to the intersection in order to add a third lane for turns. That plan was supposed to correspond with the DOT’s reconfiguration of the Highway intersection. Waiting means the city will carry out it’s plan to add a third lane at Aurora Avenue, but the boulevard will bottleneck back into two lanes at Colorado Loop.
The weight restrictions would mean construction vehicles hauling heavy loads would need to continue to be rerouted until the box culvert is replaced.
McMahon also said it could take five to seven years for the DOT to complete its corridor study and implement the recommended changes; however, the DOT indicated that it would prioritize the study for the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85.
“They’re concerned about the safety there, so they’re motivated to move the project along on that as soon as possible,” McMahon explained to council.
Carlson said the study would encompass the long-range plans of the city and the county, traffic data, commercial and residential development plans, as well as public input sessions.
“So probably by the fall or winter of 2023 is when we’ll have that study in hand. Once we have the study in hand then we can figure out what we’re gonna do with that intersection,” he said.
As project plans become more finalized, Carlson said more public input, environmental impact studies, and right-of-way considerations could all contribute to the overall time table.
Even by it’s earliest estimate, the DOT’s project wouldn’t start until 2025, a year after the Sky Ridge Sports complex is expected to be fully activated.
“We’re talking upwards of 500 vehicles at a time coming out of that complex, I’m guessing the vast majority turning right going down to that intersection,” said Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish parks and rec director during Monday’s meeting.
Increased traffic from Sky Ridge was a consideration, McMahon said, but the four-way-stop that is currently up at the intersection is expected to be enough to handle the overflow at least for the next few years.
“Primarily, most of your tournament goers are probably gonna be turning left (at the intersection) to go back on the interstate and that’s gonna back up whether that’s in a turn lane or in a single lane,” McMahon said.
Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert agreed, saying that drivers have already started adapting to the stop signs, and any incidents that may occur would be slow speed.
“It’s an adequate, temporary solution for now, for sure,” Rotert said.
Another consideration is the cost of the project. Currently the city is in a cost-sharing grant agreement with the DOT where the state will cover $750,000 of the project while the city is on the hook for the remainder.
“So we could end up with $300,000 - $400,000 - $500,000 in city cost on this based on what we applied for in grant amount, based on prices from last year,” McMahon said.
Waiting would cause the current grant agreement to expire, but allow the city to apply for more money closer to the execution of the project.
“That gives us the opportunity to revise the grant amount that we would apply for in the future based on revised construction cost and go for the full (grant) amount, which is a 20% match on the (total cost) instead of $750,000 (from the state) and the city paying for the remainder,” McMahon explained
The second option McMahon shared was to continue on the city’s schedule to widen the road and replace the culvert, with the onus of modifying it to meet the DOT’s project specs on the state.
“The potential down side there is the additional cost to, primarily the state, but it’s still taxpayer dollars in modification costs of that box culvert after we’ve constructed it,” he said.
After hearing that the grant funding could reduce overall costs and that staff was comfortable with the traffic flow considerations, Councilman Dan Hodgs moved to wait for the DOT to complete its corridor study before moving forward with that section of Colorado Boulevard. The majority of the council agreed, with Councilman Scott Hourigan being the only dissenting vote.
