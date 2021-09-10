Spearfish declares ‘Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week’

SPEARFISH — During the Sept. 7 city council meeting, Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke read a proclamation, declaring Sept. 12-18 “Direct Support Professional Recognition Week.”
“Direct Support Professional Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedicated, devoted, and compassionate workers who support individuals with disabilities and to thank them for their service to South Dakotans with disabilities and their families,” Boke read from the proclamation. “With that I also want to say thank you, I know you’re going through really hard times again with COVID and the delta and it’s difficult to keep everyone safe, and I really appreciate all that you do for those members of our community.”
Rich Mulholland, chief executive officer for the Northern Hills Training Center, attended the meeting and accepted the proclamation on behalf of the center, its staff, and all the people they serve.
“On behalf of all our employees, thank you for taking time to recognize direct support professionals week,” he said. “We couldn’t do our job if we didn’t have those direct care workers. They’re the ones that are out there every day doing good work.”
