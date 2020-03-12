SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Debate Team won their fifth state championship in a row in Huron last weekend as they tied the longest winning steak in the 106-year history of the States Speech and Debate Competition.
The team as a whole earned 235 points, more than 70 points from the runner-up Sturgis Debate Team.
Bob Speirs, speech and debate coach, has coached the teams since 1988, and has been head coach since 1992.
“Our juniors and seniors did not want to lose their streak and grew all season long, sometimes transitioning into events they were less than comfortable in and mastering them in time to earn championships,” Speirs said.
Speirs credited assistant coaches Laura Friederichs and Alyssa Walters for anchoring the success with finalists in every event.
Each school is only allowed two entries in the six events and all six speech students made it to the finals with Ella Murray, senior, winning the championship in the International Extemp category.
Murray and partner Samantha Walters advanced to the semi-finals in the debate events while Max Ensor and Will Becker, sophomores, made it to the quarter-finals of public forum.
“To have three of these top debaters returning is a huge advantage next season,” Speirs said.
Xuan Do, a junior, earned the championship in the Lincoln-Douglas debate after only two months of competition. Speirs said Do gained confidence and mastered the topic on nuclear disarmament.
“After the final round, I asked her if she learned anything, and she gave me the highlight of my tournament when she said, ‘I gained a new friend.’ That is the entire focus of our program, compete against the brightest people you can find and when you discover one who challenges and makes you a better person, win them as a friend,” Speirs said. “All season we have cheered the success of competitor friends who made us better. We congratulate the programs at Sturgis and Saint Thomas Moore who also had their first state champions and team trophies. Trying to beat them all season made us better.”
The students judged in the various categories as follows:
International Extemp
Ella Murray (State Champion), Amara Termes (Fifth-place)
Domestic Extemp
Charlie Waugh (Sixth-place), Colter Huseby (Fifth-place)
Original Oratory
Xuan Do (Fourth-place), Samantha Walters (Fifth-place)
Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Xuan Do (State Champion)
Public Forum Debate
Samantha Walters and Ella Murray (Third-place), Max Ensor and Will Becker (Quarter-finalists)
Also earning points for the team Sweepstakes total were freshman Mason Dana and Sam King, along with seniors Noah Friederichs and Lexy McElroy. It was the last time the Policy debate will be offered at state and we never get to compete in it during our season,” Speirs said. “To have the these four dive in on a completely new style of debate helped our team earn wins and points that put us over the top.”
“The most enjoyable part of the state speech and debate tournament is easily the memories and bonds we make with each other. It’s the last time of the season where we compete as a team and win as a team. Those moments of victory are priceless, especially when shared with each other,” said junior Samantha Walters.
“I think spending time with the seniors was the best,” said Will Becker, a sophomore.
“After debating so hard, just to find out we had won was awesome,” said sophomore Max Ensor.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.