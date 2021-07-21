Spearfish debate state champs meet with Noem

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish debate team traveled to Pierre for a reception at the Governor’s Mansion held to congratulate state champions in spring and winter activities.
Pictured in the back row from left are: Bryan Noem, Gov. Kristi Noem, Noah Friedrich, Hali Fjellan, Clayton Donovan and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden. Front row from left are: Max Ensor, Xuan Do, Halli Ravenberg and Coach Bob Speirs. The victory was the team’s sixth consecutive state title. Also on the championship team, but unable to attend the reception were Samantha Walters, Amara Termes, Will Becker, Will Sayler, and Sam King.
