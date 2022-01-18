Spearfish Day at the Capitol set for Feb. 15

SPEARFISH — Residents of Spearfish will make their presence known in Pierre next month, as Spearfish and BHSU Day at the Capitol kicks off on Feb. 15.
In a joint effort by Black Hills State University (BHSU), the city of Spearfish, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Spearfish, the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Black Hills State University Alumni Association, and the Northern Black Hills Rotary, citizens can sign up to take a bus ride to Pierre for a day of interacting with local and state legislators as they continue working through the 2022 legislative session at the Capitol.
“We are looking forward to rallying the community to make a presence in Pierre for Spearfish and Black Hills State University,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. “The goal is to make this an annual trip during the legislative session.”
The group trip to the Capitol comes after a heated public forum discussion with state officials last September, about how BHSU and Spearfish as a whole are represented, or not represented in Pierre.
“This is where the decisions are made, this is where the money comes from, and if you’re not there to tell your story, you don’t have anybody telling your story,” said Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, during the meeting. “My charge to you and anybody who sits on the foundation board and the city council (is to) combine your forces with the city council, your chamber of commerce, and Black Hills State, and have a presence in Pierre.”
That charge seems to have been taken to heart by economic leaders in the city, who rallied to organize the trip, which will bring Spearfish to the forefront of the legislature for a day.
The trip will include lunch with local District 31 legislators Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead; Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge; and Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, spending time observing the House and Senate floors from balcony galleries, and meetings with South Dakota Board of Regents executive director Dr. Brian Maher (no relation to Sen. Maher); South Dakota Department of Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson; the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Chris Schilken, and Partner Relations Director Joe Fiala; as well as Department of Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen.
“We look forward to hearing from Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen, on what is happening at the state level as related to the tourism industry,” said Mistie Caldwell, executive director for Visit Spearfish. “As a whole, Visit Spearfish is also there to advocate for Black Hills State University and the importance of the school as related to future workforce development for the state. BHSU is an integral part of the community; we need to make sure that the South Dakota legislators are aware of the importance of a strong BHSU and ask for their support and advocacy.”
In December, the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation assembled a list of nine legislative priorities, which outline the stance SEDC takes on some of the initiatives and policies being discussed in Pierre this year.
“With Spearfish experiencing unprecedented commercial and residential growth, it is now more critical than ever that our voice is heard in Pierre,” SEDC executive director Kory Menken said when he introduced the list. “Spearfish Day at the Capitol will be an excellent opportunity to follow-up on the legislative priorities SEDC released in December. From advocating for BHSU to learning more about potential funding for municipal infrastructure projects, it is vital that Spearfish has a presence in Pierre this year.”
The bus ride to and from the Capitol is free to the public scheduled departure time from the chamber is 6 a.m. on Feb. 15; scheduled return time is 10:30 p.m. The legislator’s lunch costs $20 per person.
For more information, or to register for the trip, visit the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.spearfishchamber.org, or call (605) 642-2626.
