Updated map showing specific floodplain and floodway areas for Spearfish residents. Orange is used for areas that weren’t in the floodplain or floodway, but now they are. Blue is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and still are. And, green is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and no longer remain there.

SPEARFISH — Residents living near Spearfish Creek can enjoy many amenities including the sound of the water rushing downstream, or being just a hop and a skip away from great fishing. But, they can also experience flood damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 8, city of Spearfish, South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, Lawrence County, and Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services (AE2S), teamed up to hold a public meeting and present updated flood hazard maps.

