Updated map showing specific floodplain and floodway areas for Spearfish residents. Orange is used for areas that weren’t in the floodplain or floodway, but now they are. Blue is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and still are. And, green is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and no longer remain there.
SPEARFISH — Residents living near Spearfish Creek can enjoy many amenities including the sound of the water rushing downstream, or being just a hop and a skip away from great fishing. But, they can also experience flood damage.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 8, city of Spearfish, South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, Lawrence County, and Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services (AE2S), teamed up to hold a public meeting and present updated flood hazard maps.
Updating the maps was a five to six-year-long project, City Engineer Kyle Mathis said, and will take effect on March 22.
AE2S, surveying and engineering firm, was contracted by the city and FEMA to do the fieldwork and produce the updated map.
Amber Lefers, AE2S water resources practice leader, addressed the crowd of residents who live near the creek, and told them what they can expect with the new maps, and how to understand them.
“The first part of (the project) was mainly related to, ‘if we were to re-map it, how much different would it be if we got new information?’ And then we looked at some ways that we could possibly mitigate some of the floodplain pacts where flooding was noticeably going to affect property owners, and then there was some back and forth with FEMA, and here we are.” Lefers said. “Finally almost at the finish line.”
Lefers said that the maps hadn’t been updated in years, and the project took a long time, due to the unique nature of the flow of Spearfish Creek.
“The Spearfish Creek has these areas where water kind of wants to break away from the creek and the floodplain, and kind of travel in its own direction, and eventually comes back to the creek. That’s not typical.” Lefers said. “Typically, in creeks, water comes up, kind of stays next to the creek, floods out a little bit more, but it all kind of keeps going the same direction.”
Lefers said there were many areas along the creek where water breaks away and flows along its own path. Since the last update, technology has improved and the team was able to use advanced machines to create the most accurate floodplain and floodway maps.
“In terms of the floodplain … we added some, about 40-acres, removed some, about 85-acres … When we started this project it wasn’t about, ‘let’s remove floodplain,’ it was all about ‘let’s show the floodplain as accurately as it should be.’” Lefers said.
A floodplain, as defined by Lefers, is the entire area that would be underwater in the case of a 100-year flood. Floodways are areas for potential higher risk of damage.
In terms of the floodway, the team added about 5-acres and removed almost 100-acres.
The map has three colors that demonstrate the updates to the areas. Orange is used for areas that weren’t in the floodplain or floodway, but now they are. Blue is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and still are. And, green is used for areas that were in the floodplain or floodway, and no longer remain there.
Bob Reiling, floodplain administrator for the city of Spearfish, wrote in an email to the Pioneer that the updated floodplain contains around 240 structures.
To find out more information about where properties lie on the new map, and insurance information, residents can reach out to Reiling at robert.reiling@cityofspearfish.com.
To read the full floodplain revision study and view updated maps visit,
