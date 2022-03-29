Spearfish council committees move to single study group

SPEARFISH — In an effort to streamline the information gathering process for city staff, the Spearfish City Council will combine its Public Works, Legal, Finance, and Public Safety committee meetings into a single weekly City Council Study Session.
“Sometimes the committee (meetings) are very short, you leave work, you come in, 10 minutes and you’re out,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said during the council’s March 7 meeting. “It’s really kind of wasting a lot of staff time and a lot of council time if there aren’t things that really need to be discussed.”
Currently, city council meets on the first and third Mondays of the month. Committees meet the week before with Public Works meeting on Tuesdays and Legal, Finance, and Public Safety meeting on Wednesdays.
The new study session will follow a similar schedule, but will only meet one day of the alternate week. Like in previous committee meetings, the council members will not make final determinations, but will make recommendations to either move agenda items forward to regular council sessions, ask for more information, or halt the item all together.
“It’s information gathering and an agenda review,” explained Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald, in an interview with the Pioneer.
McDonald said the new format would also let city staff present items to the council that are still in the preliminary stages of development.
“There are things that we want to daylight to the council that aren’t necessarily ready … for them to make a final determination on, but we want to give them some information ahead of time,” she said.
At the March 7 meeting, Boke said the less formal setting of a committee meeting would allow the council to engage in more “table discussions” regarding agenda items.
The council agreed, noting that a study session with full council would give all members the opportunity to be informed on issues they’re expected to vote on during regular session meetings.
“There’s times when there’s things on the Legal, Finance, and Public Safety agenda that I would like to discuss,” said Councilman Dan Hodgs, who sits on the Public Works committee. “So I like that idea, I like being able to work through things, ask questions, then come to council with a more thorough background with everybody.”
McDonald used the recent discussion regarding the capacity allocation at the lift station at Exit 17 as a prime example of the type of issue that could benefit from the new combined format.
“It’s a complex matter about very impactful infrastructure project out there and being able to give them more opportunities to hear more about it is just going to make for better decision making,” she said.
A resolution, combining the committees was introduced at the March 21 meeting and unanimously passed by council vote.
“It will take effect sometime (in April) after the elections, my thought is, or my assumption is that if we have new council members, new mayor, however that all shakes out, then they’ll determine what day of the week and time of day that they want to have these meetings,” McDonald said.
As with the committee meetings, the public is encouraged to attend and participate in the study sessions.
“It’s very clear in the resolution this is not a behind closed doors meeting, this is an open meeting — public meeting — the public can attend, they can inform themselves about what council is going to be talking about at council meetings,” McDonald said. “The idea is, ‘this is what’s coming up, these are the decision points (the council is) going to have at the next council meeting, if there’s more information you need prior to making that decision let’s talk about it, … so that you can make the decision that you need to at the council meeting.”
