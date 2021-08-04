Spearfish contracts with Rapid City law firm for legal help

SPEARFISH — While serving as interim city administrator, Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald will be getting some help dealing with the city’s legal needs through the law firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore.
Attorney Richard Miller attended Monday’s city council meeting to speak on the merits of the firm.
“Our firm does a lot of work with municipalities,” he said. “We also do a lot of work with the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.”
In a letter distributed to the council, Miller said “Since my appointment with GPNA (Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore), I have provided statewide representation to scores of local governmental units struggling with the legalities of operating in the time of COVID-19 and with the implementation of (Initiated Measure) IM 26 regarding medical cannabis.”
The council voted to hire the firm on a contractual basis, as needed while McDonald attends her duties as interim city administrator.
“The mayor and I met with Rich and Mr. Wieczorek, another member of GPNA, a couple weeks ago and felt that this was the right firm for the city,” McDonald said.
